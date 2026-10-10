4 Reasons Why Caleb Williams Shouldn't Play vs Packers in Week 5

Chicago Bears fans got a surprise on Friday when Caleb Williams was listed as 'Questionable' on the Bears' final injury report for Week 5. This was his first time partaking in practice since he injured his hamstring at the end of the Bears' ugly Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and Bears fans immediately began to speculate about the potential for Williams to play on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

It's possible that we'll see Williams play, even after head coach Ben Johnson named Tyson Bagent the Week 5 starter. He could always repeat the stunt he pulled last week and have Bagent take the first snap before putting Williams in for the rest of the game. As entertaining as that would be, playing Williams tomorrow would be a big mistake. Here's why.

1. The Bears don't need Caleb Williams to beat the Packers

Chicago Bears QB Tyson Bagent passes the ball in a game against the New York Jets. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears are favored to win at Lambeau Field for the first time since 2006, and that's even with Williams not expected to play. This alone speaks volumes about how objective, third-party viewers see this upcoming game. The fact is that the Packers are circling the drain while the Bears have already claimed two dominant victories with two different backup quarterbacks. For once, they don't need the Iceman to beat their bitter rivals, and Bagent has earned the opportunity to lead the way in his first Bears-Packers game.

2. Hamstring injuries are notoriously tricky

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams is helped off the field with an apparent injury. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams' hamstring has been shrouded in uncertainty since the moment it happened. When Williams went down on a non-contact play, many fans feared a season-ending injury. Luckily, it was later revealed to be a minor hamstring issue, but just before Week 3 it was revealed to be a moderate, Grade 2 hamstring injury.

Whatever the truth of the matter is, hamstring injuries can be troublesome, especially for elite athletes like Williams. It's very easy to re-injure a hamstring this early in the recovery process. The Bears have admitted to being extra cautious with Ozzy Trapilo's return from injury, saying it'd be better to bring him back one game too late than one game too early, and the same standard should absolutely apply to their franchise quarterback.

3. The Packers are motivated to humiliate the Bears

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams scrambles in a game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Despite all their issues, the Packers are still 2-2 on the season, which means they're very much still alive in the playoffs race. That alone is motivation for them to snatch an upset win, but they're also motivated by a need for revenge. Several Packers players fired off shots at Ben Johnson and the Bears this past week, and you can bet they'll be looking to back up their words with their play tomorrow.

That's when things could get dicey for Williams, who would be getting his first action since his hamstring injury. He could find himself under constant pressure, and his decreased mobility could end up getting himself hurt again as he tries to evade pass rushers.

4. The 2026 season is not an all-in moment for the Bears

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams hugs New York Jets QB Geno Smith after a game. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are some NFL regimes that be firmly on the hot seat at the end of the season if they don't go on a deep playoff run. The Packers come to mind, as do the L.A. Rams and L.A. Chargers. The Bears, however, are not one of these teams.

Bears fans will, of course, hope to see the Bears improve upon their heartbreaking Divisional round loss to the Rams in 2025, but falling short this year won't put the Bears in trouble. This team and coaching staff is built with the long-term picture in mind, and that should also apply to Williams. They can afford to take it slow with his injury recovery because they're planning to be contenders for the next 10 years or more, not just 2026.