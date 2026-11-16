Where the Chicago Bears Stand After Self-Scout as Second Half Begins

The Bears begin preparations for the Saints following their bye week and time allowed for a self-scout.



They know they stand on solid ground in most areas statistically but have slipped in some of their strengths while some of they've shored up some of their weaknesses, particularly on defense after the trade for Jeffery Simmons.



Injuries played huge roles in where they stand statistically. For instance, Caleb Williams' TD pass total of eight is low but three missed games is a problem.



The Bear started the year with a game for their ages, a 59-point effort in a 22-point win over Carolina. It had coach Ben Johnson saying he wanted to see his offense set records for scoring.

After eight more games, the usual NFL attrition and an unyielding NFC North, Johnson's team has to be more concerned with scoring and committing fewer turnovers than it does with setting records.

The best play call of Week 9 goes to @ChicagoBears HC Ben Johnson!@thefilmwatcher_ breaks down the All-22 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gKOSIw1Gg3 — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) November 10, 2026

The Bears went from the NFL's best turnover differential at plus-22 to the fourth worst at minus-4. Yet they have a 7-2 record because they continue to be both explosive and efficient enough on offense to maintain the league's best time of possession at 34:31. They're a full 2:04 ahead of the second-place Giants and the combination of fifth most explosive plays with a TOP lead is difficult to beat.



Now comes the Simmons factor. A defense struggling against the run has begun asserting itself with a new force against the run and pass. Combining this with Dennis Allen's defensive scheme can take them to even greater heights.



Here's where the Bear stand as they come out of their one-week hibernation and tackle their remaining schedule.

Scenes when Kyle Monangai comes back and puts together the greatest RB season in NFL history pic.twitter.com/I6JQD9Jpth https://t.co/XXVmnKdGG2 — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) November 12, 2026

Running

The Bears are trending the wrong way at rushing, although the reason is obvious. They haven't had Kyle Monangai and D'Andre Swift is overworked. They've slipped from the top of the league in rushing to fourth 142.0 yards per game. The Bucs (163.9), Bills (152.7) and 49ers (144.0) all have climbed past them after they started the first quarter of the season rolling.



Swift's 3.7-yard average shows how they're getting fewer explosive runs and the room to run supplied by their offensive line has closed. They're averaging only 2.5 yards before contact, 20th in the league. Last year they led the NFL at 3.1 yards before contact. Is the blocking difference a new center, stability issues at left tackle, or just teams knowing how to defend their use of the wide zone and gap schemes? Like with everything, it's probably a combination.



Monangai's expected return this week could be a godsend but if the blocking is not there then he'll experience as much trouble as Swift.



The number say Monangai will have a huge impact if healthy. He is third in the NFL in yards per carry at 5.4, trailing only Jaylen Warren (5.7) and Kenneth Walker III (5.5), but had only 60 carries in the first four games before his injury.



The Bears were No. 1 in rushing when he went out.

This to me is the next step for Caleb. The Bears need more explosive plays. I’d love him to see the deeper part of the field better and take more shots pic.twitter.com/92pc6Mf5Tk — Chief (@BarstoolChief) October 15, 2025

Passing

Despite the anomaly supplied by the last game, the Bears remain one of the league's most effective passing teams. Caleb Williams is still third in completion percentage (68.7%), eighth in yards per attempt (7.9). His passer rating took a hit with the four-interception game but he's still top half of the league in 14th at 95.4. Williams' interception total is too high and his TD total too low, but missing three games with a hamstring injury holds down his totals.



A 49.3% success rate on passes is eighth in the league and this says he's getting the job done. Per analytics, his EPA per dropback took a huge dip with the interceptions but he remains in the top half of the league among starters at 14th. Williams' eight TD passes and 10 by the team as a whole needs to be much higher. The number is 22nd in the NFL.



The most important thing with Williams' play is they're unbeaten (5-0) in games he started and finished.



Their receivers started the season rolling near the league lead in yards after catch and YAC/route run, and they're fifth in YAC but have slipped to 11th YAC/route run at 5.7. Ranking high in YAC was always a trademark of Johnson's offense in Detroit and last year the Bears improved at it but still need to be better.



Bears receivers are not producing at the rate of last year in yards per route run, but they're slightly better at avoiding dropped passes. That was a major goal for Johnson with this group. They have 13 drops after they had 29 for all of 2025. It's still tied for the 10th most after they had the fifth most last year.



Individually, Rome Odunze is ninth in the NFL in yards per reception at 16.5 and 20th in yards per target at 10.4. Luther Burden III has dipped somewhat in his yards per route run but is 16th in the NFL in receiving yards at a team-high 644. After only 13 receptions in the first five games, Colston Loveland has kicked into gear with six per game over the last four and 250 total yards.



They have balance among receivers just like last year, as five players have at least 24 receptions.



The Bears could use more explosive plays per game, according to Johnson. That's runs of 10 or more yards and completions of 20 or more. They still rank fifth at this at 6.8 big plays per game. The Bills, 49ers, Lions and Chiefs are better at this.

Offensive and defensive explosive play rates:



Chicago's defense has been improving, but they're still giving up a lot of explosive plays pic.twitter.com/1UqI1R3hvA — Sam Hoppen (@SamHoppen) November 10, 2026

Run defense

A major weakness prior to and even early in the season, this has begun to shift. It helped having five straight games with 81 yards allowed on the ground or less.



Early on, time of possession seemed to save their defense. Teams were effective running but eventually quit running on them because they couldn't keep up with a Bears offense that outscored opponents 76-17 in first quarters in the first nine games.

The NFC North & NFC West Playoff Race with 8 Weeks Remaining pic.twitter.com/xietx29RrW — ProGridSports (@ProGridSports) November 16, 2026

Now the yards per rush have dropped from near 5.0 to 4.4. Overall they're seventh stopping the run even as their yards per rush needs to come down from 25th at 4.4. The key is they not only are No. 1 in rushing but opponents have the fewest rushing attempts against them.



Devin Bush and a healthier T.J. Edwards are factors here and they've allowed 4.4 per rush since Simmons came to the team.



Getting Dayo Odeyingbo back can't hurt, as one of his strengths is setting an edge.

Pass defense

They experienced what should have been expected with so much change in their secondary, and with the lack of a consistent interior pass rush without blizing before Simmons' arrival. The interception total fell off from last year, as many predicted, but the Bears defended passes better on third downs. Defenses struck for the big plays on occasion, but couldn't sustain drives against the best third-down defense in the NFL. Their conversion rate allowed of 22.83% is by far the league's best, with the Rams second at 30%.

"The Bears and the Vikings look like the two teams at the top of the division that are less vulnerable than the other two."@DavidHaugh weighs in on the NFC North race after Week 10. pic.twitter.com/9CI8F2SNun — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) November 16, 2026

This was already good before Simmons. Since he arrived they are allowing 13% conversions. With the rushing defense improving, it's easy to see teams even more desperate on third down and doing even worse against them.



How were the Bears going to ever make up for an expected drop in takeaway rate? They simply take it back with three-and-outs by stopping third downs.



This said, they still need to be better preventing big plays because they're 24th in net yards allowed per attempt. The occasional coverage gaffe has resulted in big shifts. Playing without Kyler Gordon at the outset, with rookies Dillon Thieneman and Malik Muhammad, as well as with an injury to Coby Bryant, the secondary's poor start could be expected.



They've all been together over half a season, Bryant could be coming back in December and Simmons' pressure is relentless. Much more is expected from their pass defense in the second half.

This will be a prime year for the critics of the NFL Playoff system to come out in force. Don’t listen to them. Divisions should matter (and this may end up hurting the Bears but the system is good for football and rivalries) pic.twitter.com/VJ6yONedBx — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 16, 2026

Special teams

They're solid but could be better. The only problems have been kickoff returns and one fateful blocked field goal, but they'd be much better in kick returns with the 92-yard TD return disallowed by a phantom holding penalty in the last game.



The Bears are 14th in punt return (9.95) but 25th in kick return average at 24.88. Individually, Kalif Raymond's 10.0-yard average is 10th among all players and just above the league average of 9.6. Zavion Thomas' 25.5-yard kick return average is just below the league average of 25.9 and 13th among kick returners with at least 2.0 per game. Only six returners have a long return better than his 61-yard return.



They cover kicks almost better than anyone, ranking third overall with a 23.0 average. Punt return is 12th best at 8.45.



Tory Taylor's 48.2-yard average for punts would be a Bears record if maintained or bettered. He's 13th in the league. He's 12th in net average at 43.1. Only eight punters have had fewer than his two touchbacks. It will always be difficult for the Bears to have a high amount of punts downed inside the 20 when Johnson is going for it on fourth down so much, and Taylor is 31st in the league at this with nine.

Some Packers fans may give up on the season after this loss! Not me, Packers get Parsons back vs the Rams! GB is still in this thing! pic.twitter.com/iiZa3opwl2 — Angry Mike! NFL 🧀 (@angrymike23) November 16, 2026

Cairo Santos' kicking has been below his standards at 78.8%, although one less block against the Vikings from 23 yards out would have boosted this. At 3-for-5 from 50 and longer, there are only six kickers who have tried as many from that long with better percentages. The league average is 84.4 this season. He's among 12 regular kickers not to miss an extra point this season.

Summary

Early momentum died with the injuries to Williams and Monangai and came while hte defense struggled to get used to new players. They still fought through to a 7-2 start, which doesn't even make them special in their own division.

Now they have momentum again with a four-game winning streak, injured players returning, and a big boost from the Simmons trade. They'll need all of this with the league's toughest schedule coming over the final eight games within a division where a 6-4 team is in last place.

Don’t look now, but the Bears schedule to end the season is insane. More likely to lose the #7 seed to the Rams than to win the division — Flying Kleinsasser (@KleinsasserThe) November 16, 2026

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