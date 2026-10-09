Caleb Williams, D'Andre Swift Progress and More From Bears' Final Week 5 Injury Report

Big news coming out of the Chicago Bears final injury report of the week, as quarterback Caleb Williams has made some progress in his return from a hamstring injury.

But first, the bad news: it was revealed earlier in the day that Kyle Monangai has been ruled out with his toe and thumb injuries, with the toe injury being the bigger concern currently.

For some good news, D'Andre Swift is off the injury report entirely, so Chicago will have the services of one of their two top backs.

Now, a look at the full injury report and more from Friday.

Bears Friday injury report

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago Bears injury report | Bears Communications

Caleb Williams injury update

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams was able to log a limited practice Friday, which amounts to the first practice participation he's had since his hamstring injury in Week 2.

Not only that, he is officially listed as questionable to play, so there's a chance he could go, although we're very skeptical Chicago will send him out there off one limited practice.

If not, this at least opens the door for Williams to make it back in Week 6. Head coach Ben Johnson detailed some of the progress Williams has made recently.

"We got him progressively increasing the amount of running that's going on, and of course the throwing aspect of it is a big part of his position as well," Johnson explained. "Our guys have a good plan in place and we're just going step by step with that right now."

D'Andre Swift and more injury updates

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) reacts after getting a first down during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with Williams, the three PUP guys, Kyler Gordon, Shemar Turner and Noah Sewell, are all questionable after finishing the week off with full practices.

Johnson said it is "highly likely one of the PUP players would be activated this week, but didn't say who, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

As for Swift, he turned in a full practice to end the week and does not have a designation, so he's good to go. Swift should see an increased workload with Monangai sidelined, and we'll also be seeing some Roschon Johnson and maybe Salvon Ahmed.

Kyle Monangai injury update

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monangai is sporting a walking boot due to his turf toe injury, and ESPN's Courtney Cronin labeled him as week-to-week.

The good news is, Monangai is not considered a candidate to go on injured reserve, so that means the Bears don't expect more than a two or three week absence.