The last time we saw the Chicago Bears play football, it was a bit of a mixed bag. After two touchdowns in the first quarter, Caleb Williams appeared poised to claim the No. 1 spot in most NFL quarterback rankings. Instead, he went on to throw a career-worst four interceptions as the Bears narrowly escaped with an undeserved Week 9 win.

But that was two weeks ago, coming at the end of a run of three straight primetime matchups against tough defenses. Today, the Bears face the 3-6 New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field in what should be a much easier matchup. You never want to count your chickens before they hatch, but there's a reason that virtually all the experts are picking the Bears to emerge victorious.

Before we get to the game, however, let's start with some stat prediction.

1. Caleb Williams: 27-of-34 passing for 315 yards and three touchdowns

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In my Week 11 keys to victory, I noted how the true superstars tend to bounce back after disastrous performances. Tom Brady himself threw four interceptions in six different games, including the 2003 season opener. In his next game he threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns.

That's the kind of performance I'm expecting from Williams today. He's motivated to remind the NFL that he's the next big superstar, and the Saints don't have the defensive firepower they'd need to stop him. If he hadn't missed three games already, I'd say that this will be the kind of game that gets Williams' MVP case back on track.

2. Jeffery Simmons records two sacks

Chicago Bears DT Jeffery Simmons reacts after a tackle at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In just two games since being traded, Jeffery Simmons' impact on the Bears has been undeniable. He's a true force multiplier who changed how Dennis Allen is able to run his defense overnight. He already has two sacks for the Bears, and I'm predicting that he will double that total in Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Saint's offensive line is already in the bottom half of the league in ESPN's win-rate rankings, and now they'll be shorthanded against the Bears. Their final Week 11 injury report included their starting center being ruled out, which opens a prime hunting opportunity for Simmons.

3: Kyle Monangai: 10 carries for 45 yards and one touchdown

Chicago Bears RB Kyle Monangai reacts after a play against the New York Jets. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing the last five games, Monangai has finally cleared the Bears' injury report and enters Week 11 without any injury designation. However, the Bears are likely to limit his workload against the Saints. Earlier this week, Monangai admitted that his turf toe injury won't fully heal until the offseason and that, for now, it will be something he just has to manage.

With that in mind, I think he'll be limited to just 10 rushing attempts, but I expect him to make good use of those limited reps and pick up some tough yards for the Bears, including a goal-to-go rushing touchdown.

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