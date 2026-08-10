4 Things Bears Hope to Learn in First Preseason Game vs Browns

Give credit to the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals. Last week, they put on an incredible show in the 2026 Hall of Fame Game, ending it with a walk-off touchdown by Panthers undrafted rookie quarterback Haynes King. With that annual tradition now behind us, it's time for the rest of the NFL to begin their 2026 preseason.

The Chicago Bears will kick off their preseason on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. While it's a big deal for the fans to finally watch the Bears play football game, there's really not much that can be taken away from preseason games. That doesn't mean, however, that these games are meaningless. Answers to burning questions can begin to materialize in preseason matchups, and the Bears absolutely have questions that need answering.

With that in mind, here are four things the Bears are probably hoping to learn from their preseason Week 1 game.

1. Is Caleb Williams ready to take the next step in his development?

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talks to QB Caleb Williams at practice. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We don't know yet how much playing time the starters will get in preseason Week 1, if any at all. That was the case last year when Caleb Williams didn't take any snaps in that first preseason game, leading to some wild speculation that Ben Johnson was hiding Williams from Bears fans. But if Williams does play, one would hope that he starts showing signs of having mastery of Ben Johnson's offense.

What would that look like? In simple terms, the game should appear too easy for Williams in however many snaps he takes. If he's going to finally live up to his pre-draft billing as a generational quarterback, then a preseason game against a Myles Garrett-less Cleveland Browns defense should look like a low-intensity practice session.

2. Who will be the starting slot cornerback for Chicago in 2026?

Chicago Bears CB Kyler Gordon looks on during the team's minicamp. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Kyler Gordon began training camp on the PUP list (physically unable to perform) and still hasn't taken a single rep in practice. Surely he'll be healthy at some point this year (knock on wood), but clearly the Bears need to be ready to start the season with someone else in the slot cornerback position. They've cycled through several options in practice, from rookie Malik Muhammad to free agent acquisition Cam Lewis, and this preseason game should give us some insight on who's ahead in that race.

3. Is the hype for rookie Jordan van den Berg overblown?

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets DT Jordan van den Berg pursues Wake Forest's quarterback. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the 2026 NFL draft, the Bears' hype for Jordan van den Berg was said to be through the roof, though that cooled off a bit during minicamp when van den Berg struggled against NFL talent. But excitement for the rookie got dialed back up to 11 after van den Berg's training camp surge last week, which included some reps with the starters.

Obviously, projections for van den Berg have been something of a rollercoaster ride, but now we'll finally get some firm, though far from final, answers on Saturday. Can van den Berg feast on the backup offensive linemen he's set to face, or does the rookie have a long way yet to go?

4. Can Logan Jones put pressure on Garrett Bradbury?

Chicago Bears center Logan Jones stretches during Rookie Minicamp. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another rookie who could be a key part of Chicago's rebuild for years to come is Logan Jones. The Bears drafted Jones with a second-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, high enough that it was assumed he'd be battling for the starting center spot with the veteran Garrett Bradbury all through training camp. That position battle, however, never happened.

Instead, Bradbury has taken all the reps with the starters as Ben Johnson clearly hopes to establish as much continuity on the offensive line as possible. Jones will start the 2026 season on the bench, but how long will he be there? The Bears didn't spend a premium pick on the former Iowa Hawkeye just to have him ride the pine, after all.

I would think that the plan is for Jones to become the starter at some point this season, only when he's ready. In this first preseason game against the Browns, he'll have his first opportunity to turn up the pressure on Bradbury and the coaches, and prove that he's further ahead in his development than anyone thinks.