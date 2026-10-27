49ers Trade For DeForest Buckner: Who Are Bears' Other DT Options on Trade Market?

The DeForest Buckner dream for the Chicago Bears is dead.

According to The Ringer's Tom Pelissero, Buckner is headed to the San Francisco 49ers in a trade that will nab a 2027 fourth-round pick for the Colts.

"Reunion! The Colts are trading three-time Pro Bowl DL DeForest Buckner to the 49ers for a 2027 fourth-round pick, sources tell (The Ringer and Netflix Sports).," Pelissero wrote.

The Bears and 49ers were both mentioned as teams "connected to" Buckner by NFL insider Jordan Schultz. It isn't clear just how involved the Bears were before Buckner went to San Fran, but none of that matters now.

With the Bears still in need of defensive tackle help and Buckner now off the board, here's a look at a handful of other options Chicago could explore before the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

Grover Stewart

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) reacts after the game against the Washington Commanders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buckner's now-former teammate, Stewart doesn't offer the kind of pass-rush punch Buckner does but he is a solid run-stuffer who can plug gaps up the middle.

Stewart has posted a respectable Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade of 67.0 and has 0.5 sacks and five pressures, and a better-than-average 60.4 run defense and eight run stops.

With Buckner costing just a fourth-round pick, it's conceivable Stewart could be had for a sixth-rounder, or maybe a fifth in a trade that involves Day 3 pick swaps.

Daron Payne

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) works on a blocking sled on day one of training camp at BigBear.ai Performance Center at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sitting at 1-4-1, the Washington Commanders are on the road to nowhere, so it's very possible they'll be sellers at the deadline and Payne is a clear trade candidate, as he's on the final year of his contract.

Payne is an even better run defender than Stewart, as evidenced by his 67.9 PFF mark in that area, which ranks 22nd among fellow interior defensive linemen.

Payne is also a better pass-rusher and has tallied three sacks or more in each of the last six seasons, including 11.5 in 2022, and four in 2023 and 2024.

We could see Payne fetching a fifth-round pick for Washington.

Zach Sieler

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) is introduced before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sieler is by far the best pass-rusher on this list given his superior history of sack production with 5.5 or more in each of the past three seasons, including a whopping 10 in 2023 and 2024.

Sieler took a step back in 2025 with 5.5, but that's still very good sack production for an interior defensive lineman.

Sieler's run defense has been badly lacking this season, but he has traditionally been solid in that area, with PFF grades of 60.7 or better in every season of his career but one before this one.

The veteran would likely cost no more than a fourth-round pick.

Jeffery Simmons

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) storms the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is the home-run swing.

It isn't clear if the Tennessee Titans would even trade their franchise player, but we know Simmons has grown more and more frustrated with all of the losing in Nashville over the years, so he could request to be moved.

Simmons is the elite of the elite at his position. He's a top-notch run defender with his 70 PFF grade ranking 17th, and he's one of the best interior pass-rushers in the NFL after tallying 11 sacks last season and four through seven games in 2026.

It would probably cost a first-round pick just to get the Simmons trade conversation started, but with the kind of impact Simmons could make, and with the Bears in win-now mode, it's worth considering such a blockbuster deal.

Vita Vea

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) warms up before the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucs are a dreadful 2-5 and could consider selling off pieces at the deadline as a result, although being in the putrid NFC South might make them think twice.

If they do sell, Vea could be on the move after the two sides had a contract dispute during the offseason that led to Vea getting a band-aid extension he'll surely want to re-visit in 2027.

Vea only has one sack through seven games this season, but he has shown he can do better than that with 4.5 or more in each of the past four seasons, including a career-high seven in 2024.

The veteran has not been good in run defense in 2026, but, again, that's another area where he has traditionally performed better with grades north of 60 in all but one season before this one.

We'd estimate a fifth-round pick being the cost here, although it's possible Tampa Bay could fetch a fourth if they send back a late-round pick.