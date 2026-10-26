Bears Trade Rumor From NFL Insider Lists 3 Pro Bowlers Chicago is 'Connected To'

Trade rumors continue to heat up around the Chicago Bears with a few weeks to go before the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, he's hearing the Bears are "connected to" interest in three different Pro Bowlers, as well as some players who aren't on the trade block. Schultz only named names with the three Pro Bowlers, though.

The list includes Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat and Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack.

In addition to that, Schultz says the Bears are one of the teams he's "watching very closely" when it comes to trades.

"Two teams I'm watching very closely are the 49ers and Bears," Schultz said on The Pivot on Monday. "I've heard both teams connected to several defensive players, including rushers, Josh Sweat, Khalil Mack. Also, DeForest Buckner, along with some names who aren't necessarily on the trade block."

"I think both Chicago and San Francisco, Ryan, they want to be aggressive, and I'd be shocked if they don't make a move before the deadline," he added.

This is the second insider who has mentioned the Bears as a team that could be aggressive ahead of Nov. 10. FOX's Jay Glazer also said he expects the Bears to be aggressive, and he noted that Chicago has called about Mack.

You can follow along with our Bears trade deadline tracker right here to stay up to date with all of the latest rumors.

Why Mack, Sweat and Bucker could be traded

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) celebrates a tackle Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mack, Sweat and Buckner are widely viewed as players who could realistically be on the move at the trade deadline next month. They were each mentioned in a recent column by ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport.

All three teams are in a massive hole, with the Chargers sitting at 0-6 and the Cardinals and Colts both at 2-5, so they fit the profile of teams likely to sell.

Buckner and Mack specifically are slated to be free agents next offseason, so it makes sense to unload them before they possibly leave next year, and Sweat will turn 30 in March and doesn't fit the long-term plans of the rebuilding Cardinals, who need all the draft capital they can get.

Why Buckner, Sweat and Mack make sense for Chicago

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is introduced prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears have needs on the interior of the defensive line and at edge rusher.

The Gervon Dexter trade has proven to be a mistake because the Bears are now lacking pass-rush juice up the middle, and Chicago hasn't been all that great against the run, either.

Buckner has traditionally been a very good run defender and he's an impact pass-rusher, as evidenced by his four sacks in seven games this season.

Mack and Sweat are two proven edge rushers who could turn the Bears' OK pass rush into an electric one. The Bears have some uncertainty there with Dayo Odeyingbo on injured reserve and they could use more depth overall.

Sweat only has two sacks this season, but he's coming off a 12-sack campaign, which was his second double-digit showing in four seasons. Mack is long in the tooth but has shown he's still got a lot to offer with his three sacks in six games, and he had 5.5 in 12 contests in 2025.

We would love to see the Bears come away with any one of these three players, but in a perfect world they get Buckner and one of the interior linemen.

Mack will be the fan-favorite for obvious reasons, but Sweat being younger and under contract for two more years might make him the more sensible option.