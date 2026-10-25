Colts Trade Rumors Should Have Bears Making Call to Indianapolis For 2 Players

The Chicago Bears need help along the interior of the defensive line and the Indianapolis Colts reportedly may have two good interior defenders available for trade.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, the Colts could unload both DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart before the NFL trade deadline next month.

"Nearly guaranteed to leave Indianapolis after the season, a decision to unload players would almost certainly include Buckner," the NFL insiders wrote.

"Also in the final year of his contract with a base salary that pays him the rest of $11.8 million, Stewart is expected to be a trade target," the ESPN reporters added.

Colts set for fire sale?

Indianapolis Colts co-owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon fists bumps Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, during practice at Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's not hard to see why the Colts are likely to deal both players.

The Colts look primed for a fire sale this year and a rebuild next year after firing general manager Chris Ballard recently.

Stewart, 33, and Bucker, 32, are both in the final years of their contracts and aren't likely to stick around for a rebuild.

The Colts would be wise to unload both before they leave in free agency for nothing next offseason. The draft capital acquired will assist in the Colts' rebuild, also.

Why Bears could use Stewart or Buckner

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) reacts after the game against the Washington Commanders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The trade of Gervon Dexter continues to look worse by the week. Losing Dexter has seriously hurt the Bears' interior pass-rush, which has notched just one sack over seven games.

Chicago's run defense hasn't been great, either. Granted, the Bears do have a top-10 unit, but that's misleading because opponents aren't running on them much. Going into Week 7, Chicago had the second-fewest rushing attempts against.

When digging a bit deeper, the Bears are giving up the ninth-most rushing yards per attempt and their run-stop win rate is 27%, which ranks 28th, per ESPN.

Buckner is obviously the more attractive piece given the fact that he's a very good pass-rusher and a solid run defender. Buckner has four sacks in six games, which is three more than Bears interior defenders have in seven.

But with the better option comes a more expensive cost. We can see the Colts getting a third-round pick for Buckner in a trade that sees Indy send a pick back in the deal. If not, a fourth-rounder and then a lower pick sounds about right.

Stewart would be a fine consolation prize. He doesn't offer much in the pass-rush, but he is a gap-filler who can make a dent in the run game. Stewart will probably cost a fifth-round pick, and perhaps a fourth in a deal that involves a pick swap.