6 NFL Roster Cutdown Casualties the Bears Should Target Immediately

NFL roster cutdown day has come and gone, and the Chicago Bears now have their initial 53-man roster set for the 2026 season. The coaches and front office made some intriguing roster decisions this year, including the release of a highly paid rookie in the first wave of cuts.

But the bottom of the Bears' roster could still use some help, and they still have to fill a practice squad after the roster cutdown, and that's where roster cutdown day can provide solutions. A player who didn't make the roster for another team could be exactly what the Bears are looking for at a position of need.

With that in mind, here are six roster cutdown day casualties that the Bears should consider signing.

1. Reddy Steward - Cornerback

Dallas Cowboys CB Reddy Steward celebrates after a sack. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How about a little reunion to start this list? Steward was an undrafted rookie for the Bears in 2024 who quickly became a fan-favorite in camp and the preseason. Though he didn't make the final roster then, he ended up with the Cowboys in 2025, where he saw some playing time in the regular season due to injuries. Considering the Bears' own weaknesses at cornerback, Steward feels like a good match.

2. Jaydon Blue - Running Back

Dallas Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the bigger surprises of roster cutdown day was to see the Cowboys release 2025 fifth-round rookie running back Jaydon Blue. While he didn't get much playing time as a rookie, he did rack up 129 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Bears are good at their starting running back positions, but Blue could very well be an upgrade when it comes to depth.

3. Colby Wooden - Defensive Tackle

Green Bay Packers DT Colby Wooden against the Arizona Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears are perilously thin at defensive tackle after trading Gervon Dexter Sr. to the Atlanta Falcons yesterday, a move that was perhaps inadvisable. Lucky for them, the Colts just released Colby Wooden, whom they acquired from the Green Bay Packers in a trade this offseason. The fourth-year veteran could prove to be a more reliable depth option than undrafted rookie Jayden Loving.

4. Charlie Jones - Wide Receiver/Return Specialist

Cincinnati Bengals WR Charlie Jones during warmups before a preseason game. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Though Zavion Thomas wowed Bears fans with a flashy punt return in their preseason finale, their kickoff/punt return unit could still use some work as multiple players struggled. Enter Charlie Jones. Bears fans will remember Jones as the guy who returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown against them last year in what ended up being a bizarre, 47-42 shootout win for the Bears. As a dangerous return man, he could be a tremendous benefit to Ben Johnsons' offense.

5. Cam Gill - EDGE Rusher

Carolina Panthers Cam Gill recovers a fumble against the Houston Texans. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite recovering three fumbles in the preseason, including two in one game, Gill did not earn a roster spot with the Carolina Panthers. Gill is actually coming off of a full season in the UFL with the Louisville Kings, where he earned UFL Defensive Player of the Year honors and won the 2026 UFL Championship. He's a high-energy EDGE rusher who could provide some nice depth for the Bears at arguably the biggest position of need.

6. Chris Braswell - EDGE rusher

Tampa Bay Buccaneers EDGE Chris Braswell pursue the quarterback. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Braswell has both the ideal size and explosive athleticism that Dennis Allen covets for his defensive line, but the 2024 second-round pick has never come into his own in the NFL. A change of scenery could be exactly what he needs for a breakout, and the Bears need all the help they can get at this position. And while Jamree Kromah has been a nice success story for the Bears this preseason, I would think the coaches would trust Braswell more as a depth option.