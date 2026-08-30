Highly-Paid Bears Rookie Included in First Wave of 53-Man Roster Cuts

The Chicago Bears must get down to 53 players by 5 p.m. CT on Sunday and the team has already started making moves.

One of those, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, is rookie offensive lineman Caden Barnett, who was signed by the team as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft.

Not only did the Bears sign Barnett, they inked him to the biggest UDFA deal on the team, giving the Wyoming product a whopping $277,500 in guaranteed money upon signing.

Biggs adds that the Bears want to add Barnett to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

MORE: Bears 53-man roster cuts tracker

"Bears are expected to waive UDFA OL Cade Barnett, the Wyoming product," Biggs reported. "Strong expectation he will re-sign to the practice squad. Barnett received $277,500 guaranteed when he initially signed."

Along with Barnett, the Bears have also cut the following players, according to reports.

OT Jedrick Wills (source)

WR JP Richardson (source)

WR Scotty Miller (source)

CB Terell Smith (source)

DB Anthony Johnson (source)

Barnett remains an attractive player the Bears should hold on to and continue to develop. After all, he offers some versatility as someone who can play both guard and tackle.

Among those initial cuts, there are no real surprises.

Jedrick Wills failed to stand out much during training camp and the writing was on the wall he was in serious danger of getting released once he was moved out of the left tackle competition.

Wills' release could also signal that Ozzy Trapilo will avoid the PUP list to start the season, although that hasn't been confirmed yet. Wills may have simply lost out to Kiran Amegadjie, but that isn't likely because Wills appeared to play better.

Terell Smith is the only other one who can even approach being a surprise, but really only because the Bears are so banged up in the secondary.

Otherwise, Smith was facing an uphill climb, as he missed a lot of time in training camp due to injury and didn't play in the first two preseason games.

Smith did, however, finish his offseason strong with a solid showing in preseason Week 3, when he tallied two passes defensed.

We'll see if Smith lands back in Chicago on the practice squad once he clears waivers, which could happen on Monday.