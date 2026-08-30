Projecting Bears Practice Squad After Roster Cutdowns, Including Two Fan-Favorites

The NFL roster cutdown deadline has come and gone, but not without some big surprises for the Chicago Bears as they trimmed down to a 53-man roster. They may have to do some roster 'musical chairs' given all the injuries to expectant starters or depth players over the last month, but what they have now on their official team roster is likely close to how it will look on opening day.

With that in mind, let's project who the Bears will try to bring back on their practice squad. Reminder that each team is allowed to sign 16 players to their practice squad, with an additional slot for an International Player.

Offensive Line: Caden Barnett, Mason Murphy, Jaren Kump

Chicago Bears G Caden Barnett blocks against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably the biggest surprise on roster cutdown day was the release of Caden Barnett. This highly paid rookie was part of the first wave of roster cuts on Sunday despite some strong showings in training camp. Barnett was always a long-shot to make the 53-man roster, but I would guess that he's Ryan Poles' top priority to stash on the practice squad.

Running Backs: Salvon Ahmed

Chicago Bears RB Salvon Ahmed runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another surprising release on roster cutdown day was running back Salvon Ahmed, who showcased explosive athleticism in the preseason. I imagine he'll be another priority for the Bears to sign to their practice squad.

Tight Ends: Stephen Carlson, Qadir Ismail

Chicago Bears TE Stephen Carlson runs after the catch against the Tennessee Titans. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The entire NFL is trending towards more 12- and 13-personnel usage on offense, and the Bears are one of the leaders in that regard. They'll want to make sure they have no shortage of tight end depth to keep Ben Johnson's offense running, and the veteran Stephen Carlson would be a dependable option if called up to a gameday roster.

Receivers: JP Richardson, Scotty Miller, Kaden Davis

Chicago Bears WR Kaden Davis runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Figuring out the wide receiver room had to be one of the hardest decisions for the Bears' coaching staff, and there are three that will likely end up on the practice squad. Scotty Miller is a dependable veteran with good special teams experience, while J.P. Richardson enters his second year showing good growth from his rookie training camp experience. Kaden Davis became a fan-favorite by the end of training camp, and seeing him miss the roster was a surprise.

Defensive Line: James Lynch, Jeremiah Martin

Chicago Bears DT James Lynch blocks a pass by quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Lynch, a fourth-round pick from the 2020 NFL draft, looked like a brand new man this preseason. He lived in the backfield in all three games, wreaking havoc and general destruction on the offensive linemen opposite him. I thought he could stick on the 53-man roster, but since he didn't, I would bet that the coaches are praying they can sign him back to the practice squad.

Linebackers: Jack Sanborn, Jon Rhattigan

Chicago Bears LB Jack Sanborn prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Another shocking casualty on roster cutdown day was linebacker Jack Sanborn. When the former fan-favorite returned to the Bears on a one-year deal, I assumed he was a lock for the final roster. Alas, he did not make the cut, but I'm confident that the Bears will bring him back to the practice squad as quick as they can.

Defensive Backs: Terrell Smith, Beanie Bishop Jr., Anthony Johnson

Given all the injuries to the secondary, the Bears will need to make sure their practice squad is well stocked with capable defensive backs. Terrell Smith, who has impressed in limited playing time over the last three years, is a good bet to make the practice squad, while Beanie Bishop Jr. snagged two interceptions in one preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. Look for him to make the practice squad, too.