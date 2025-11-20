Aaron Rodgers claims he's just like many Bears fans in a way
The Bears are taking the attitude of wanting to face off against Aaron Rodgers Sunday, although it's not necessarily those who have faced him while he played with Green Bay who say this.
There aren't many of those still with the Bears to say it.
As for Rodgers himself, he told Pittsburgh Steelers reporters Wednesday some things about Chicago that will not only raise eyebrows, but maybe even singe some of them.
He sounded like he wants to offer up an olive branch, although after hearing him say he owned the Bears it's probably not likely many true Bears fans want a part of that.
Asked about being the villain Sunday if he plays, Rodgers said he loves Chicago and event so far as to invoke the name of Chicago's greatest champion in his appeal to Bears fans.
"I'd rather not be," he said when asked about being a villain. "I'm not in Green Bay anymore. I feel like we can let bygones be bygones. I can.
"It's a great rivalry. In the history of all sports, you talk about the Lakers and Celtics, the Red Sox and the Yankees. You've got to talk about the Packers and Bears."
If Rodgers had just let it go, maybe Bears fans could have at least digested all of this without doubling over in stomach pain and maybe throwing up in their mouths a little bit.
But the twinkle in Rodgers' eye wouldn't let him leave it all behind and he probably did even more damage.
"There's been some great memories there," Rodgers said. "When I first got to Green Bay, the Bears had the all-time series lead. When I left, the Packers did.
"Since J-Love (Jordan Love) has taken over, it's even gotten better."
So Rodgers rubs his mastery of the series in the face of Bears fans, then even brings up how Jordan Love has done well. By the way, this isn't true. Love's team lost the last game in the rivalry on their own field to Caleb Williams, who now has a 1-0 record in Lambeau Field. But
Rodgers can be forgiven here because he was in New York fleeing for his life from pass rushers back then.
"But I hope those fans can put that behind them," Rodgers continued. "I'm sure they can. I don't expect them to.
"I really enjoy the city. They've got great sports fans."
Then came the kicker. He's just one of them, in a way.
"I grew up watching WGN on my five-channel TV back in the day," Rodgers said. "So I was a Cubs and a Bulls fan. How can you not be a Bulls fan unless you don't like Michael Jordan. I did. I loved him. So it was a lot of fond memories over the years playing there."
Speaking of Cubs fans, the Bears' own staunch WGN/Cubs fan, coach Ben Johnson, would like to see Rodgers suiting up, as well. The report Wednesday remained the same. He has the wrist fracture, they're trying to stabilize it so it doesn't affect him when he takes snaps. He didn't practice on Wednesday, though.
"I've got a lot of respect for Aaron Rodgers," Johnson said. "He's done this at a high level for an incredible amount of time. If he's ready to go this week, I would love nothing more to compete against him.”
There are only a few Bears who ever played against Rodgers when he was in Green Bay. Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon have, but might not play. They're both practicing on a limited basis and hoping to come off IR soon. Jaquan Brisker has. That's it, besides backup DBs Josh Blackwell. Kicker Cairo Santos and tight end Cole Kmet were on Bears teams that lost to Rodgers but obviously didn’t have to face him on the field like the DBs.
NFL interceptions leader Kevin Byard has faced Rodgers twice, while playing for Tennessee.
"I think I'm 1-1," Byard said. "He’s still doing it at a very high level. His arm talent obviously is still there. He’s so smart, he knows where to go with the ball on every single snap.
"And it’s funny because even though he’s in Year 20 he’s still doing a really good job of escaping the pocket. It’s hard to really sack him. Everybody on this defense and this team wants to play Aaron Rodgers. And I would expect he’ll play."
While so few Bears defenders faced Rodger as part of the Packers series, they're looking at it as a chance to see how they measure going up against a Hall of Famer.
"Obviously I know the history of this city and Aaron Rodgers, so I know he’s going to do his best to try to go out there and play and we’re all expecting him to play, preparing for him to play," Byard said. "Obviously, I’ve got the most respect for him, a future Hall of Famer and all that good stuff."
And a thorn in the Bears' sides.
More Chicago Bears News
Sign Up For the Bears Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Chicago Bears Newsletter
x: BearsOnSI