There have been times in the past when it might have been difficult to give away Bears tickets. This is not one of those times.

In fact, the Bears have been and remain the hottest ticket in town or in other towns for that matter. By hot, that means expensive.

Anyone wanting to see the Bears in person this season might want to consider immediately the purchase of tickets for the season finale in Minnesota because there are tickets in the upper deck side end zone view for $214.20 to $223.47 per Ticketmaster. There's no date or time set for the game because it's the final week and the league will adjust those later, so they'd need to be flexible.

Besides that, the cheapest would be to get in a car now or very early on Thursday morning and drive to Detroit because there is standing room only available in the end zone for $238 and $285 for end zone upper level seats.

WSCR-AM and Ticketdata.com reported the seven most expensive remainign NFL game tickets are to Bears games, although other ticket sources say it's not quite that exclusive of a ticket.

The rest of the season requires taking out a loan for a family of four going, maybe even for a couple.

Want to surprise that significant other, or maybe a child or another family member with the chance to see Caleb Williams live and in person on Christmas against the Packers at Soldier Field? No problem. You're in and out for $708.05 apiece plus taxes. There are no cheaper tickets for the game as of Nov. 25.

The next home game against Jacksonville has upper section south end zone seats for $448 but nothing cheaper.

The premium on ticket prices that the Chicago Bears are commanding as a road opponent is staggering.



For example, the chart below shows the get-in prices for the Miami Dolphins 8 home games this season.



Their game vs the Bills is currently at $135, while their game against the… pic.twitter.com/2PMlRsvDmd — TicketData Keith (@kapkap42) November 23, 2026

The next to last game of the year at Soldier Field against the Lions costs $466.83 for one ticket in the upper deck corner of the north end zone.

For fans willing to risk adventures at the airport in this age of cyber interference, the trip to Miami Dec. 13 is still a good chance for fun. There are tickets from a sideline view and not nosebleed for $380.25 apiece. If you were smart, you bought them when the schedule came out because a friend purchased two for under $200 each.

@NFL @nflcommish @NFLPA I’ve been a Bears fan for over 20 years. My family has been 4+ generations of Bears fans. Seen my Team fight through Highs and Lows. Why should it cost me now over $450 (before Taxes FYI) PER Ticket?? How does this benefit fans when you’re charging a… pic.twitter.com/GwhR5IQAsA — THE ICEMAN & BEN JOHNSON SHOW (@TheICEnBEN_Show) November 22, 2026

The Buffalo game on Saturday, Dec. 19 in Buffalo's new stadium has tickets for $415.35 high and in the corner of the end zone.

The cost of being a Bears fan who actually attends games is the price people pay for success and having a popular quarterback, not to mention a beast pass rusher like Jeffery Simmons.

It was only two seasons ago, near the end of the 2024 season, when fans left thousands of seats empty during the end of the Thomas Brown interim coaching tenure after Matt Eberflus' firing.

How quickly times have changed and they can thank Ben Johnson for this, if not GM Ryan Poles, and ownership for forking out the reported $13 million a year to bring in a coach who knew what to do and how to do it.

🚨 AWESOME! On November 29, 1934, the Detroit Lions hosted the Chicago Bears in an attempt to attract more football fans on Thanksgiving.



All 26,000 tickets sold out two weeks before kickoff, and 94 radio stations carried the game across America, making it the first nationally… pic.twitter.com/DOYW6tziAd — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 25, 2026