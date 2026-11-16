Bears' Strength of Schedule For Remaining Games Confirms Brutally Tough Path to Playoffs

The Chicago Bears have looked like one of the best teams in the NFL this season and it feels like a foregone conclusion that the playoffs are in their future.

The Bears are sitting with a 7-2 record, which is only good enough for third place in the NFC North right now because of tie-breakers that aren't set in stone yet.

Chicago is also in the No. 6 seed in the playoff hunt and a full two games in the loss column ahead of the Green Bay Packers, who currently own the No. 7 seed at 6-4 going into Week 11.

But the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks are right there at 6-4, also, so there isn't much room for error for any of the NFC North squads.

A brutally tough road to the playoffs

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs with the ball along the sideline against Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Levi Drake Rodriguez (50) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Bears' current positioning is all well and good, Chicago's road to the playoffs will not be an easy one.

According to Tankathon, the combined win percentage of the Bears' remaining opponents is .630. That is the highest in the league, which means the Bears have the toughest remaining schedule.

Taking it a step further, no other team in the NFL has a remaining strength of schedule above .600.

Bears' remaining opponents

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell hug after the game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's the Bears' list of remaining opponents, along with their current records:

Week 11: vs. New Orleans Saints (3-6)

Week 12: at Detroit Lions (7-2)

Week 13: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-2)

Week 14: at Miami Dolphins (1-8)

Week 15: at Buffalo Bills (8-1)

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers (6-4)

Week 17: vs. Detroit Lions (7-2)

Week 18: at Minnesota Vikings (7-2)

The easiest out on that schedule is obviously the Miami Dolphins, who are one of the worst teams in the NFL. The next easiest out is the New Orleans Saints, who haven't had the breakout season many expected but are still dangerous.

Other than that, it's a brutal slate for the Bears, who will play a total of six teams with winning records, and all of those teams should make the playoffs.

Two of those teams, the Packers and Vikings, have already beaten the Bears this season, although there are caveats to those losses. The Vikings game was on a day in which there was inclement weather conditions and Chicago didn't have Caleb Williams available for the loss to the Packers.

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) reacts after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the Vikings are also an improved team since the last time they met the Bears after Minnesota traded for a much-needed upgrade at quarterback in Kirk Cousins.

The Bears are also better since they faced both the Packers and Vikings after the addition of Jeffery Simmons, though, so there's that.

If there's any team in the NFL that can successfully navigate this upcoming stretch of games, it's the Bears, who, again, have looked like an elite team this season thanks to top-notch play on both sides of the football.

We're going to find out a lot about what the Bears are really made of over these next eight weeks and if the the Super Bowl contender label is accurate.

One thing we can say for certain is that Chicago will be battle-tested.

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