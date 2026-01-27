Another coordinator opportunity evades Chicago Bears assistant

Bears defensive backs coach Al Harris has lost out on another chance at a defensive coordinator job where he had a past connection, although there remain potential opportunities available.

Harris had interviewed in Washington for the defensive coordinator job that opened after the firing of Joe Whitt Jr., but the Commanders have decided on Vikings defensive passing game coordinator Daronté Jones as their defensive coordinator according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jones has been a disciple of Brian Flores and has coached in Minnesota back before Flores was there, and when the head coach was Mike Zimmer.

Washington seemed a strong possibility for Harris because he had connections to the Commanders through head coach Dan Quinn. Harris was DBs coach in Dallas under Mike McCarthy, when Quinn was also his boss as the defensive coordinator.

Harris earlier had lost out on the Packers defensive coordinator job after an interview. Jonathan Gannon was hired instead by the franchise that inducted Harris into its Hall of Fame for his years playing in the secondary.

Al Harris is a really good d-backs coach. Is he ready to become a DC? I don't know. But I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous about the prospect of heading into next season with 1st-time play-callers on both sides of the ball. — Commanders Crew (@CommandersCrew) January 22, 2026

Harris does remain in the running for the Titans defensive coordinator job. He wouldn't be getting a play-calling defensive coordinator position there, as new head coach Robert Saleh's expertise is on the defensive side. Also, the Titans have requested to interview Falcons defensive pass-game coordinator Mike Rutenberg for the position per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

There has been extensive Steelers fan noise made about Harris being a Steelers candidate, but so far no reports about an interview there with his former coach and Green Bay coach and Dallas boss, Mike McCarthy.

Last four years in Dallas - most interceptions (72)

First year in Chicago - most interceptions (23)



Trevon Diggs - led the NFL in picks, All-Pro

DaRon Bland - led the NFL in picks, All-Pro

Kevin Byard - led the NFL in picks, All-Pro



Al Harris, the coach nobody is talking about. pic.twitter.com/RxVzc9SMcW — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) January 22, 2026

The first actual name for the job to be reported came out Monday evening. New York Giants reporter Art Stapleton reported former Giants and Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will be considered by the Steelers. Graham was with the Giants as a coordinator in 2020-21, Dolphins in 2019 and the last four years in Las Vegas with the Raiders.

Again, if Harris actually becomes an official candidate for the job, he would be up against experience and also someone with past ties to the head coach. Graham was defensive run game coordinator for the Packers in 2018 during the season when Green Bay fired McCarthy.

Could this man be the #Steelers next DC? Al Harris (the owner of one of my all-time favorite pick sixes)



• Bears DB coach, Def. Pass Game Coordinator

• played 5 seasons for Mike McCarthy in GB

• coached 5 seasons under Mike McCarthy in DAL as DB coach & Ast. HC pic.twitter.com/UV0NMzN7Nh — Donny Football (@DonChed54) January 26, 2026

The Bears would definitely count losing Harris as a loss because of his nexperience working with DBs. He was credited with Nahshon Wright's progress to Pro Bowl status from being a Minnesota practice squad player last year.

He also was instrumental in the cornerback shuffle they had to do this year because of injuries, when they lost Jaylon Johnson for most of the season and Kyler Gordon and had to work in Nick McCloud and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Source: Commanders are finalizing a deal to hire Vikings defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Daronte Jones as their defensive coordinator.



Jones has been one of Brian Flores’ most trusted defensive coaches the past three seasons, and he also has coached… pic.twitter.com/SZKKFocpgO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2026

