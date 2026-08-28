Austin Ekeler: Chicago Bears Fans Owe Me and Washington Commanders a Thank You

When we look for turning points in the disastrous tenure of former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, the 2024 Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders is most definitely one that comes to mind.

The Bears were 4-2 going into that contest and were on the cusp of moving to 5-2 before Washington pulled off a miraculous Hail Mary for a game-winning touchdown.

Former Commanders running back Austin Ekeler had a hand in that game, with Ekeler tallying 52 yards on eight carries and a 24-yard kickoff return that preceded the infamous play that featured Jayden Daniels connecting with Noah Brown for a 52-yard score.

The loss set off a chain reaction, as Chicago dropped each of its next five games before Eberflus was finally canned.

Ekeler was a guest on 104.3 The Score recently and said that Bears fans owe him and the Commanders a thank you.

That's because Washington's miraculous win was the beginning of the downward spiral and losing streak that led to Eberflus' firing, which, of course, paved the way for the Ben Johnson hiring.

"I think you owe me and the Commanders a thank you for the 2024 season," he said. "I remember a game that kind of set off you guys on a streak, right? There was a tipped ball and there was like, I just remember loud noises and we won the game somehow and from that point on, it was kind of downhill for you guys, which was terrible.

"But, now look at you guys. You got a new head coach. It's flashy over there. So, you guys are welcome. You're welcome."

It's fair to wonder if things would have gone differently for Eberflus and the Bears had they won that game. Perhaps Chicago goes on to find its way to the playoffs, earning Eberflus another season.

Had that transpired, the Bears likely would have missed out on Johnson, who is leaps and bounds better than Eberflus and is ascending to elite status as a head coach after just one year.

Bears fans would have been robbed of Johnson's genius offensive mind, his sometimes testy answers to reporters, the electric post-game speeches, one of which saw Johnson take his shirt off, and a postseason trip and playoff win in Year 1.

As painful as that loss was for the Bears at the time, it might end up being the best thing to ever happen to the franchise if Johnson can deliver a Super Bowl to Chicago.