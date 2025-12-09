Bears announce Thursday ticket sales for possible home playoff game
The Bears will begin selling postseason tickets Thursday for a possible home wild-card game or divisional round playoff game.
Fans can purchase the tickets for a wild-card game slated for Jan. 10-12 or a possible divisional playoff game Jan 17-18 on Thursday at 11 a.m..
They're being sold at Chicagobears.com/tickets through Ticketmaster.
If the Bears don't wind up hosting a playoff game, Ticketmaster is supposed to refund the cost of tickets within seven to 10 days of the playoff game dates.
There will be an early access for season ticket holders and members of the season ticket priority list from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the general sales.
There are also a limited number of executive suites available for the home playoff games and fans interested in joining a suite priority list can access the information portal at ChicagoBearsPremium.com/contact.
Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.