Bears' Best Free Agent Edge Rusher Options Amid Sweat Suspension, Odeyingbo Injury

The Chicago Bears are teetering on the brink of being in a really bad spot at edge rusher.

The Bears were rocked with the suspension of Montez Sweat on Tuesday. The veteran edge rusher will miss the next two games because of a PED suspension.

Before that, the Bears were already dealing with an injury to Dayo Odeyingbo, who left the Week 5 debacle early with a quadriceps injury. Hopefully we'll know more about his injury on Wednesday, but until then there is a chance Dayo misses time.

It goes without saying that not having both of those guys for any period of time would be devastating, as they've combined for five sacks and 27 pressures this season and the Bears don't have any sure options on the roster outside of Austin Booker.

Even though a game or two isn't a lot of time, this is a stark reminder of how quickly things can go south. Knowing that, Chicago needs to explore its option in free agency.

Here are three.

Haason Reddick

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Haason Reddick (5) participates in mini camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reddick was once one of the most consistently productive edge rushers in the NFL, with the 32-year-old posting double-digit sacks in four straight seasons from 2020 through 2023.

His career has hit the skids the past two seasons, though, with Reddick posting just 3.5 sacks in his last 23 games in that span.

Reddick posted 2.5 sacks in 13 games during a 2025 season in which he dealt with injury. The year before that, Reddick held out for a large chunk of the season before tallying just one sack.

Not great, obviously, but that's at least one reason why he's still available at this time. Perhaps better health will yield better production.

Joey Bosa

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa watches the offensive line on the field during second half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another former top-notch edge rusher, Bosa's decorated career includes five Pro Bowls and four double-digit sack seasons. The down side has been his injury issues.

Bosa looked like he would be a steal for the Bills last season after he posted four sacks over the first eight weeks, but the wheels came off after that and he had one sack over his final nine contests, including playoffs.

There were rumblings that Bosa might retire during the offseason, so he may not even be available. But, if he is, the Bears should definitely kick the tires.

Leonard Floyd

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Leonard Floyd (56) reacts after an interception during the second half of a game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hey, we know this guy!

Floyd was a first-round pick of the Bears all the way back in 2016, but his tenure was a disappointment, to say the least.

Floyd figured things out after his stint in Chicago, though, with the veteran posting 8.5 sacks or more in each of the next five seasons after leaving the Bears, and that 8.5-sack campaign came as recently as 2024.

The former No. 9 overall pick had just 3.5 sacks for the Atlanta Falcons last season, but the Bears are in a spot that they would glady take that production given the current state of the edge rushers room.