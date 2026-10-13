Montez Sweat's Suspension Isn't Only Problem Bears Have in Edge Rusher's Room

The Chicago Bears were blindsided on Tuesday afternoon after it was revealed that edge rusher Montez Sweat has been suspended.

The NFL announced that Sweat has been suspended for two games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

That means, barring a successful appeal, Sweat will not be on the field for Chicago in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons or in Week 7 against the New England Patriots.

"Montez Sweat of the Chicago Bears is suspended for the club’s next two games without pay for violating the NFL’s Performance-Enhancing Substances Policy," The Athletic's Dan Wiederer said.

It goes without saying how brutal of a blow this is to the Bears' defense, as Sweat is the team's best edge rusher, although he doesn't lead the team in sacks or pressures going into Week 6.

Sweat's suspension isn't the only problem the Bears have at the position currently, so his ban puts the defense in an even more precarious spot.

Bears have injury concern at EDGE also

Chicago Bears defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (55) walks to the locker room after being injured against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers won the game, 31-7. Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

During the Week 5 contest against the Green Bay Packers, fellow edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo exited early with a quad injury.

Odeyingbo has tallied three sacks and 14 presures through five games, marks that rank second and first on the team, so it goes without saying how important he is, especially in the wake of Sweat's injury.

Now, we don't have an update on Odeyingbo yet, so it isn't clear how much time he will miss, if any, but if Odeyingbo is on the shelf for any period of time, the Bears are going to be in rough shape.

Chicago does have Austin Booker, who has been on a heater of late with three sacks in two games, and he leads the team with four sacks, which is just a half shy of his career-high of 4.5.

But Booker, who recently expressed frustration with his role, can't do it all on his own and the Bears are extremely thin in the depth department behind him.

Bears' depth options at EDGE

Chicago Bears defensive end Jamree Kromah (59) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other available edge rushers on the Bears' 53-man roster include Daniel Hardy, Jamree Kromah and James Lynch, but none of those guys inspire confidence. Hardy has zero career sacks, Lynch has 3.5 in 75 career games and Kromah has never even played a regular season snap in the NFL.

The Bears will be getting Shemar Turner back from the PUP list this week, but he only has five career games under his belt and has never posted a sack.

It would be nice to still have Marcus Davenport on the practice squad, but the veteran edge rusher abruptly retired recently.

Safe to say, the Bears are in a really difficult spot at edge rusher right now and they can only hope Odeyingbo will be able to go on Sunday or else sacks and pressures might be extremely tough to come by.