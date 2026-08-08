The Good and Not So Good From Chicago Bears' 9th Practice of Training Camp

The Chicago Bears took part in their ninth practice of training camp on Thursday and injuries were once again a problem.

Along with the players who were already sidelined to begin the latest padded practice, the Bears also saw two key players exit early with injuries, one of which was receiver Luther Burden.

On the bright side, we saw a few 2026 draft picks stand out while working with the first-team defense, including Malik Muhammad and Jordan van den Berg.

We'll talk about the injuries, the rookies and more as we take a look at the good and not so good from Day 9 of Bears training camp.

Not So Good: Luther Burden, Cam Lewis leave with injuries

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have two more injuries to monitor for the Bears after Luther Burden and Cam Lewis both got hurt on Saturday and left early.

Burden got hurt in a one-on-one versus Tyrique Stevenson.

"Luther Burden and Tyrique Stevenson got tangled up in their final rep and both fell awkwardly to the ground," ESPN's Courtney Cronin wrote. "Stevenson was able to stay at practice after a trainer rubbed some ointment on his low back while Burden walked into the building a little slowly but under his own power."

Here's video of Burden making his trip to the building. We can see him walking with a limp, so it appears to be some sort of leg injury.

Luther Burden is limping back to the lockeroom with a trainer aswell. pic.twitter.com/K2CDU0TcZM — ChiSports (@ChiTownHighligh) August 8, 2026

Lewis suffered his injury during an end-of-game situation and was carted off from the sideline, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

"Cam Lewis got hurt on the second to last play of the first end of game situation. Limped off and is currently on the sideline on the ground. Cart came out for Lewis, who sits stretched out on the back and is taken into the building," Cronin reported.

The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs said it looked like a right ankle of foot injury for Lewis, who is replacing Coby Bryant after his recent injury.

Burden's exact injury isn't known as of this writing, and the severity of Lewis' and Burden's injuries aren't known, either. Hopefully we get positive updates on them soon.

Not So Good: Four key players absent

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left tackle Braxton Jones and edge rusher Montez Sweat, both of whom did left Thursday's practice early, did not practice on Saturday, according to Michael Dwojak of Bears Insider.

We don't have more information on Sweat, but we do know Jones' injury isn't considered serious, per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

Jaylon Jones and D'Marco Jackson were also absent, per Dwojak. It isn't clear what either player is dealing with, but we do know Jones exited Thursday's practice early.

Malik Muhammad, Jedrick Wills and Kiran Amegadjie saw first-team reps with Braxton and Jaylon Jones sidelined, according to The Athletic's Dan Wiederer. Wills received more run with the ones than Amegadjie.

Good: Malik Muhammad shines with the ones

Chicago Bears defensive back Malik Muhammad. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dan Wiederer noted that Muhammad was "having a standout practice in the slot" and was "very active" and had "plenty of juice" while running with the ones. Courtney Cronin added that Muhammad had a pass break-up during the 11-on-11 period.

Muhammad stepped in with the first team on Thursday, also, and the more first-team reps, the better for the rookie, as they will only help his development while also giving him another avenue to see the field during the regular season.

Good: Colston Loveland dominates

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Courtney Cronin highlighted Colston Loveland as a standout during the seven-on-seven period.

"Colston Loveland is dominating during 7 on 7. High pointed a ball on the first play, two plays later catches a ball while diving in the corner of the end zone and punted the ball in celebration. Flag.

Loveland has been pegged for a huge year after his impressive rookie season and the hype for him only continues to build.

Good: More first-team reps for Jordan van den Berg

Former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan van den Berg has been building momentum in recent practices by garnering some first-team reps and he saw more during Day 9, per CHGO Bears' Adam Jahns.

"Rookie development, Part 2: Defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg rotated in with the Bears first-team defense during a low red-zone drill today," Jahns wrote.

"Jordan van den Berg is pure brute strength. Fun to watch him in OL/DL 1 on 1s," Courtney Cronin added.

The sixth-round pick had been having a quiet offseason until the last few practices of camp, but his strength, athleticism and feistiness have really shined recently.

Not only is van den Berg on track to make the roster at this point, he might be working his way into the defensive line rotation, also.

Good: Dillon Thieneman gets some praise

Chicago Bears defensive back Dillon Thieneman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bear Report shouted out Dillon Thieneman for what has been a strong camp overall for the rookie.

"Dillon Thieneman doesn't get enough credit for how well he's practiced during camp so far. He's all over the place making plays," Bear Report wrote.

Thieneman also made a standout play by picking off a Hail Mary throw from Caleb Williams during the session and had a tackle for loss during the red-zone period, Adam Jahns said.

With the injuries at safety, Thieneman is becoming more and more important each day. So far, it looks like he's ready to meet the high expectations surrounding him.