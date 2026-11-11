Bears' Cam Lewis Quickly Becoming One of Ryan Poles' Best Offseason Additions

Bears defensive back Cam Lewis was initially expected to provide quality depth at both nickelback and safety when he signed a two-year, $6 million deal this offseason.

However, an injury to Coby Bryant at the start of training camp opened the door for him to run with the starting job there. They initially weren't thrilled with that development, bringing in veteran Xavier Woods to compete with Lewis on the back end a week later.

However, Coby Bryant's injury at the start of training camp opened the door for him to grab a starting safety job. They initially weren't thrilled with that development, bringing in veteran Xavier Woods to compete with Lewis on the back end a week later.

Woods got badly exposed in their 31-7 loss against Green Bay, though. That marked the end of his uneventful tenure in the Windy City. Conversely, Lewis' role grew from that point, and he's made the most of the added opportunities.

Cam Lewis has developed into a key player for Chicago's secondary

Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad II (24) and defensive back Cam Lewis (21) celebrate during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis has missed only one defensive snap over the past three weeks and has seemingly gotten more comfortable with his role in the scheme. He has an interception and two pass deflections over their past two contests, and has looked confident coming down and making plays in run support.

He's also displayed some physicality in coverage. Lewis is 5'9", and 183 lb, but you wouldn't know it by watching him play.

He set the tone on the first third-down against Seattle, laying a huge hit on Seahawks receiver Tory Horton over the middle.

Cam Lewis with a nasty hit and PBU pic.twitter.com/5k6aRBcjn3 — Kalshi Chicago (@KalshiChicago) November 3, 2026

Still, his most impressive play in coverage came on Sunday night against Tampa Bay. He read Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's eyes and jumped in front of a pass when they were driving ahead of halftime.

What an INT by Cam Lewis 🔥



TBvsCHI on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/UiIkSO4Vjo — NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2026

Lewis has become a jack of all trades for the Bears. In many ways, he has perfectly replaced the impact that C.J. Gardner-Johnson provided last season. He might not be as effective as a blitzer (we actually called out that area of his game in Week 7), but he's more versatile and well-rounded.

Unlike Lewis, CGJG had no interest in playing safety. Lewis, on the other hand, has embraced the position switch after spending much of his time in the slot for Buffalo over the past few seasons. Much like they did last year when Kyler Gordon returned to the lineup in late November, they'll have another interesting spot when Bryant makes his debut next month.

Chicago's big-ticket free agent signing will obviously play a key role when he's ready, but Lewis' presence could allow them to ease him into the lineup. When he is ready to play a full complement of snaps, Lewis can also seamlessly transition to the slot (as we saw when Gordon briefly left the game on Sunday night) and play a key role in dime packages.

Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Cam Lewis (21) and defensive back Kyler Gordon (6) celebrate during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears have made a few quality free agent additions since Ryan Poles became the team's general manager in 2022. Andrew Billings made a big impact on their run defense for a bargain-bin price, while T.J. Edwards and Kevin Byard III developed into key starters and filled leadership voids.

It's still too early to group Lewis with those players (although he's already squarely in Billings' tier), but he's well on his way to entering those conversations. He's been one of the Poles' best free agent bargains since taking over the job.