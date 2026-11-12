Grading Chicago Bears 2026 Free Agent Additions at Midseason

The Chicago Bears currently sit atop the loaded NFC North with a 6-2 record. They've built a roster that looks prepared for a deep playoff run. While it was largely built through the draft, they've also found some success in free agency over the past few offseasons.

The Bears entered the offseason in a precarious cap situation, but a flurry of moves ahead of free agency changed their fortune. Drew Dalman's sudden retirement, Tremaine Edmunds' release, and their decision to trade DJ Moore to Buffalo opened up $44 million in available cap space.

Those moves allowed Chicago to make noise in March. They promptly took advantage, bringing in eight new players and re-signing a few homegrown ones.

How has the free agent class fared over the first half of the season?

Devin Bush - three-years, $30 million

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA;New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is tackled by Chicago Bears linebacker Devin Bush (12) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devin Bush's season has been a tale of two halves thus far. Aside from a sack in their Week 4 matchup against the Jets (a game where it would've been tough for him to find a rhythm based on how few snaps they played), he had an uneventful first month of the campaign. He was invisible, which was especially concerning against the run.

Bush has seemingly turned the corner from there, though. He's been far more disruptive in recent weeks, and has 35 tackles over the past five games. The 28-year-old has consistently made plays from sideline to sideline, and has looked like the player the Bears thought they were getting when they signed him.

Grade: B+

Coby Bryant - four-years, $40 million

Coby Bryant suffered a left knee hyperextension, bone bruise, and small fracture on August 3, and has been sidelined ever since. He's expected to return to the lineup next month or when the playoffs kick off in January.

The Bears had high hopes for Bryant, and it's safe to assume they still do. He's extremely versatile, with extensive experience playing virtually everywhere in the secondary. He'll provide a big boost to the secondary when he's good to go, but there's no other way to grade this one than "incomplete" at this point.

Grade: Incomplete

Cam Lewis - two-years, $6 million

Bryant's injury opened the door for someone to play a key role at the other safety spot opposite Dillon Thieneman, and Cam Lewis ran with that opportunity. He's been one of the team's biggest surprises over the first half of the season. Like Bryant, Lewis brought a healthy amount of versatility, and it has been on full display.

He's made the brunt of his impact at safety, but he's also seen some time at nickelback when injuries struck others in the secondary. While Lewis hasn't been perfect (their Week 7 matchup against New England set his low water mark), they're not paying him to be. He's also shown strong playmaking chops in recent weeks. He's been a perfect addition at a bargain-bin price.

Grade: A+

Kalif Raymond - one-year, $3.5 million

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond (14) runs after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kalif Raymond was another home run bargain-bin addition by Ryan Poles and Co. While he hasn't maintained the breakneck pace over the first three weeks (when he had 19 catches for 214 yards), he's still on pace for a career-high campaign. Raymond has earned Caleb Williams' trust and has gotten the Bears out of a few binds over the first half of the season.

The 32-year-old has also had a few great punt returns. He's also become a respected voice for a young receiver room yearning for leadership. Basically, he's been exactly what Chicago needed, and they acquired him on a cheap deal.

Grade: A+

Neville Gallimore - two-years, $10 million

Their decision to sign Neville Gallimore to a two-year, $10 million deal (initially announced as a one-year, $12 million deal) was questionable at the time, and it's aged even worse. He's played the fourth-most defensive snaps among all DTs, and two guys ahead of him both missed a game.

Aside from one TFL in the Week 5 loss against Green Bay, he's been relatively invisible. They definitely expected him to make more of an impact when they brought him in.

Grade: D+

James Lynch - one-year, $1.35 million

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears defensive line James Lynch (97) celebrates with teammates after an interception against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Lynch, on the other hand, has been somewhat of a revelation. Despite signing for near-veteran minimum salary, he's played the second-most snaps among all defensive tackles (221). That was with him being a surprise healthy scratch in Week 4 against the Jets.

Lynch's 19 tackles rank second among all defensive linemen, and he's shown a knack for getting his hands up to knock down passes, deflecting two passes at the line (and intercepting another against Seattle). He's also shown some versatility, occasionally playing on the edge. Basically, he's provided the impact many expected Jordan van den Berg to after his impressive preseason performance.

Grade: A+

Kentavius Street - one-year, $1.48 million

Lynch wasn't the only quality bargain bin pickup along the defensive line. Kentavius Street was actually named the starter next to Grady Jarrett after training camp, and he held his own for the most part. He flashed some potential and is still the only true DT with a full sack aside from Jeffery Simmons (Grady Jarrett was credited with a half-sack against Tampa Bay).

Unfortunately, Street's season got cut short when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the team's Week 8 contest against Seattle. While he wasn't nearly as impactful as Lynch (he had only 9 tackles despite playing a similar number of snaps) before he got hurt, he still proved to be a great value addition.

Grade: B+

Jack Sanborn - one-year, $1.215 million

Jack Sanborn has only played nine defensive snaps (and they were unforgettable snaps when the Bears temporarily pulled their starters against Atlanta). However, he wasn't signed to play defense. He's a special teams ace, and he's played 160 snaps in the third phase over the first half of the season.

Sanborn hasn't made any splashy plays, though. His five tackles also rank no better than fifth on the team in special teams takedowns. His false start on the fake punt against Tampa Bay was also a net negative, even if it ultimately saved them.

Grade: B-