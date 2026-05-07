Most Underappreciated Offseason Move the Chicago Bears Made

The Chicago Bears added a significant amount of competition across the board on the defensive side of the ball this offseason.

While all seven of their draft picks received their due attention (for good reason), they had a few free agent signings that flew well under the radar. No player fits that description better than Cam Lewis, whom the team signed to a two-year, $6 million deal.

The six-year veteran has spent his entire career with the Bills and has developed into an underrated contributor as he has acclimated there. While we were initially a bit unsure of what his role would be, the signing has grown on us significantly after the Bears didn't add any other nickelbacks since bringing him in. He could surprise by playing a big role on gameday.

Lewis' versatility could help him make an underrated impact

Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis with help from a teammate brings down Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey during first half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lewis brings baked-in value on special teams. That's a role where he's always thrived, and it feels safe to assume the Bears are expecting that to be the case in Chicago, as well.

On the defensive side of the ball, he also has experience at both safety, outside cornerback, and in the slot. That type of versatility could make him especially valuable to defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and Co., as they didn't really have anyone with that much versatility last season. They had a few players who could play two positions (Kyler Gordon and CJ Gardner-Johnson), but no one has played three.

While Dillon Thieneman and Coby Bryant will both provide much bigger impacts as full-time starters, it's not a coincidence that they all bring the same level of versatility to the secondary. They added chess pieces that can theoretically line up anywhere across the board in the secondary.

He will be the next man up if Kyler Gordon goes down

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) breaks up a pass to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Gordon has missed multiple games in each of the first four years of his career. He's one of the league's most effective nickelbacks whenever he's on the field, but it's impossible to trust him to stay healthy. They desperately needed to find someone who could provide starting quality play, and they did that with the addition of Lewis.

While Lewis predominantly played on special teams over his first four seasons, he carved out a much bigger role on defense over the past two seasons. He played more than half of their defensive snaps (54%) in 2024 and reached the 38% threshold last season (even though Buffalo drafted three defensive backs in the 2025 NFL Draft). He clearly earned the coaching staff's trust.

The Bears added CJ Gardner-Johnson in midseason last year, and he wound up playing over 600 snaps over the season half of the season. He was always going to be a one-year rental, though. They were able to land Lewis for half the price of what CJGJ's contract could become with incentives (one year, up to $6 million). That's a rock-solid bargain for someone who will also be an ace on special teams (something CJGJ will never be).

Lewis will also play a vital role in dime packages

Dec 22, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis (39) intercepts a pass in the end zone against the New England Patriots during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Even if Gordon does manage to stay healthy (which is a HUGE if), Lewis will still see the field in dime packages. Gordon and Gardner-Johnson played two games together last season, and they were both on the field for at least 60% of the snaps in both those contests.

Dennis Allen doesn't discriminate based on position. He tries to get his best 11 players on the field as much as possible. While they did significantly improve their depth at linebacker this offseason, Lewis could always sub in on third down and play a key role in that regard. It wouldn't be surprising to see him continue his career trajectory in Chicago.

Lewis is the perfect example of the type of signing that doesn't move the needle in March, but becomes a vital contributor when the regular season rolls around.