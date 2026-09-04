Bears Close to Full Strength on Defense as Austin Booker Returns to Practice

The Chicago Bears got a good bit of news during Thursday's practice. Defensive end Austin Booker, who has been sidelined for a little over a week, finally returned to practice, according to Bears reporter Devan Kaney. From the video she posted to X, it looks like Booker was working in pads in some pass rush drills, a good sign that he's close to a return.

This is big news for the Bears, who are counting on Booker to take another step forward in 2026 and boost the Bears' anemic pass rush. Bears fans will have to wait for official confirmation that Booker is ready to go, however. According to head coach Ben Johnson's injury update for Booker a week ago, Booker was considered 'week-to-week'.

Austin Booker could have an outsized influence on Chicago's success in 2026

Chicago Bears DE Austin Booker and DT Gervon Dexter sack Jordan Love. Mandatory credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bears surprised fans and analysts alike this offseason when they made almost no personnel changes to their defensive line until last week's trade of Gervon Dexter to the Atlanta Falcons. Before that deal went down, the only moves the Bears had made to address their defensive line were a couple of free agency signings for not much more than the veteran minimum and a sixth-round draft pick on Jordan van den Berg. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen even said that the secret sauce to fixing the Bears pass rush is already in the building, and it starts with better coaching.

That's a big vote of confidence in the players already on the team, specifically Austin Booker. He's going into his third NFL season, which is a make-or-break year for him. After a mini breakout in 2025, he needs to prove in 2026 that he can be an every down starter for the Bears and a worthy complement to 2023 Pro Bowler Montez Sweat.

If Booker can reach that next level of development, the entire tone of this Bears defense changes dramatically. Instead of being led by a ballhawking secondary, this would be a defense led by a dynamic pass rushing duo, which is more common in the NFL and a better predictor of success. The best part is that he doesn't need to be a Myles Garrett-type of threat. If he can just get to 10-12 sacks on the year, the ripple effect should carry the Bears' defense to a higher tier.

The Bottom Line

Chicago Bears DE Austin Booker celebrates after sacking Buffalo Bills QB Mike White. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bears may have gotten takeaways in bunches during their 2025 season, but they ranked almost dead last in sacks. On the season, the Bears registered just 35 sacks as a team, tied for seventh fewest in the NFL. That has to change in 2026 if they want to improve from last year and take another step towards the Super Bowl.

That's going to be Austin Booker's responsibility. As aforementioned, he doesn't need to become a game-wrecking menace overnight, but a solid jump in sack production from him should boost the entire defense, inching the Bears closer to Super Bowl contender status.