Bear Digest

Bears defense will miss out on facing Aaron Rodgers

The broken wrist will cause the Steelers to bench their starter and use Mason Rudolph instead.

Gene Chamberlain

Aaron Rodgers won't play against the Bears after his injury last week against Cincinnati.
Aaron Rodgers won't play against the Bears after his injury last week against Cincinnati. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Aaron Rodgers came out of the locker room and walked around the field before the game Sunday at Soldier Field.

He pointed here and there and looked like a property owner convincing a prospective buyer on a sale.

The Bears will have to hope he hasn't leased out his "ownership" Sunday to Mason Rudolph. Rodgers won't be on the field when the game starts. Instead, he'll be  inactive due to his broken left wrist and Rudolph will start against the depleted Bears defense.

BEARS INACTIVES INCLUDE THEO BENEDET

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Rudolph took over for Rodgers after his injury last week against Cincinnati and completed 12 of 16 for 127 yards with a touchdown for a 118.5 passer rating in a 34-12 win.

Rudolph entered that game with the Steelers up 10-9 on their first drive of the  second half, so he essentially was the winning QB that day. 

It's Rudolph's 19th career regular-season start and 14th with the Steelers, his original team. He hasn't faced the Bears before. He is 3-7 in road starts. Four of his five starts with Tennessee last year were on the road and were losses. He also started a road loss in the playoffs with Pittsburgh against Baltimore, 31-17.

The Bears haven't exactly shined this year against backup QBs. They beat Joe Flacco on a miracle play and lost to Baltimore and Tyler Huntley.

X: BearsOnSI

Published |Modified
Gene Chamberlain
GENE CHAMBERLAIN

Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.