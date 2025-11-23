Bears defense will miss out on facing Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers came out of the locker room and walked around the field before the game Sunday at Soldier Field.
He pointed here and there and looked like a property owner convincing a prospective buyer on a sale.
The Bears will have to hope he hasn't leased out his "ownership" Sunday to Mason Rudolph. Rodgers won't be on the field when the game starts. Instead, he'll be inactive due to his broken left wrist and Rudolph will start against the depleted Bears defense.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Rudolph took over for Rodgers after his injury last week against Cincinnati and completed 12 of 16 for 127 yards with a touchdown for a 118.5 passer rating in a 34-12 win.
Rudolph entered that game with the Steelers up 10-9 on their first drive of the second half, so he essentially was the winning QB that day.
It's Rudolph's 19th career regular-season start and 14th with the Steelers, his original team. He hasn't faced the Bears before. He is 3-7 in road starts. Four of his five starts with Tennessee last year were on the road and were losses. He also started a road loss in the playoffs with Pittsburgh against Baltimore, 31-17.
The Bears haven't exactly shined this year against backup QBs. They beat Joe Flacco on a miracle play and lost to Baltimore and Tyler Huntley.
