Week 12 inactives: Here's who's OUT for the Chicago Bears vs. Steelers

The Chicago Bears are dealing with significant injuries in Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bryan Perez

The Chicago Bears (7-3) will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) in what should be a classic, old-school battle between two of the NFL's most historic franchises.

However, it won't be an old-school look for the Bears. At least, not at linebacker.

For a franchise known best for hunting linebackers like Dick Butkus, Mike Singletary, and Brian Urlacher, Week 12 will be a showcase of backups at the position.

All three of the Bears' starting LBs are out with injury.

Here's the complete list of inactives for Sunday's game:

Bears inactives: LB T.J. Edwards, LB Noah Sewell, LT Theo Benedet, RB Travis Homer, DT Jonathan Ford, QB Case Keenum, WR Jahdae Walker

One name that stands out from that list is left tackle Theo Benedet, who's dealing with a quad injury. He'll be replaced in the starting lineup by rookie Ozzy Trapilo, who now has a chance to secure a critical role down the stretch after being selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

As for the replacements? Here are the Bears' reserves who are stepping into a starting role in Week 12, according to The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain:

LT Ozzy Trapilo, LB D'Marco Jackson, LB Ruben Hyppolite.

Kickoff between the Bears and Steelers is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST (12 p.m. CT) from Soldier Field.

Bryan Perez
