Bears' Best Defensive Lineman Options With Dexter Lawrence No Longer Available

The dream scenario for the Chicago Bears at defensive tackle was put to rest on Saturday night after the New York Giants pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Cincinnati Bengals involving Dexter Lawrence.

The deal saw Big Blue trade Lawrence to the Bengals in exchange for the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

While it stinks the Bears won't be landing a player who could have helped them tremendously, at least we know Chicago never had a chance, as the Bears' first-round pick fell well short of what the Giants received, which was far more than expected.

That said, it doesn't change the fact that the Bears still have a big need along the interior of their defensive line, which simply did not cut it in run defense or in the pass-rush last season. Chicago had the sixth-worst run defense and was tied for the seventh-fewest sacks in the NFL in 2025, partly because only one interior defender could muster up more than 1.5 sacks.

At this point, free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft appear to be the best avenues for Chicago to address their need. Knowing that, we have two free-agent suggestions and one draft suggestion that make up our list of the best options available for the Bears.

D.J. Reader

Detroit Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Still available in free agency, Reader isn't the elite defensive tackle he once was, but he would still add an upgrade for the Bears' run defense.

Reader posted a 61.7 run defense grade with the Detroit Lions in 2025, which is nothing to write home about but is still better than both Gervon Dexter (44.0) and Grady Jarrett (44.5).

Reader may also have some pass-rush juice left. Granted, he didn't post any sacks last season but he did have a 72.6 PFF pass-rush grade, which was better than Jarrett's.

Calais Campbell

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Calais Campbell. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

An ageless wonder, Campbell showed he's still got some gas left in the tank last season as he prepares to turn 40 in September.

Campbell notched 6.5 sacks, which would have been tied among the Bears' interior defenders with Dexter, and he had a respectable PFF grade of 65.1 in the pass-rush.

Campbell is also effective against the run, with the veteran posting a 69.2 in that area in 2025. Not only does Campbell offer an option on the inside, he can line up on the edge, as well, so he can check multiple boxes for Chicago.

Kayden McDonald

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now we move on to the 2026 NFL Draft, where McDonald stands as the class' best run-stuffer.

In 2025, McDonald posted the nation's best PFF run defense grade with an eye-opening 92.0, showing he has the chops to make an immediate impact in his first year in the NFL. He also showed some improvement as a pass-rusher with three sacks, tops for his collegiate career.

While McDonald should be on the board with the No. 25 pick, there is also a scenario where the Bears could trade back and acquire another pick or move up in a later round and still get McDonald, who is rumored to be considered a second-round selection by many teams around the NFL.