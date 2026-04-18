1 Perfect Defensive Tackle Target for Bears in Every Round of 2026 NFL Draft

One of the biggest priorities for the Chicago Bears this offseason is adding an upgrade on the interior of the defensive line.

Ideally, the Bears would love to add someone who can offer a boost as a pass-rusher and run defender, as Chicago was tied for the seventh-fewest sacks in the NFL and sported the sixth-worst run defense in 2025. The Bears also only had just one interior defender post more than 1.5 sacks (Gervon Dexter).

When it comes to adding talent in that area in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Bears are unlikely to find someone who can improve their pass-rush all that much, but there are a bunch of impressive run-stuffers.

As we prepare for the upcoming NFL draft, here's a look at one defensive tackle the Bears can target in each round of the three-day event. Of course, Chicago doesn't have a pick in every round, but it's always possible general manager Ryan Poles will make a trade to get Chicago back into one or more of those rounds, so it's worth exploring who could be available in each.

Round 1: Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

While McDonald may not be an every-down lineman capable of making an impact as a pass-rusher, he is the best run-stuffing defensive tackle in this year's class.

Last season, McDonald posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 92.0, ranking first among interior defensive lineman in the nation. Again, getting after the quarterback isn't McDonald's strong suit, but the Ohio State product did show some improvement in 2025 with a career-high three sacks.

Round 2: Peter Woods, Clemson

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As recently as last year, Woods was once projected to be a top-10 pick, but his stock has fallen greatly since then after a down 2025 season and poor showing in the pre-draft process. As a result, he is now projected to go somewhere in Round 2.

At his best, Woods is a strong run defender who has shown some prowess as a pass-rusher after posting five sacks between 2024 and 2025. If Woods can recapture his 2024 form in the NFL and continue developing his game, he could prove to be one of the bigger steals of this draft.

Round 3: Domonique Orange, Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive line Domonique Orange. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Orange was plagued by injury during the pre-draft process and is flying under the radar as a result. Another thing not helping him was his lackluster raw production in college, as Orange had only one sack and seven tackles for loss the last three years.

But he did manage to turn heads once he finally got his chance to work out in front of scouts, and namely by posting an elite 1.68-second 10-yard split. The tape and PFF grades (75 run defense grade twice) also shows the traits that can make Orange a top-notch run defender at the next level.

Round 4: DeMonte Capehart, Clemson

Clemson defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his final four years in college, Capehart posted a run defense grade of 74 or better in each, including an elite 83.0 mark in 2022, so the promise is there he can make a big impact for the Bears' defense.

The fact that he only started 12 games in college is troubling, but that also leaves open the possibility that there's some untapped potential here, especially as a pass-rusher, where Capeheart is capable of improving with better technique.

Round 5: Tim Keenan III, Alabama

Alabama's defensive lineman Tim Keenan III. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keenan is another run-stuffing specialist who has shown an ability to be an elite contributor in that area. In 2024, his 88.9 run defense grade ranked 10th in the nation among interior defensive linemen.

Another thing we like about Keenan is he played in the SEC, so this is a guy who is no stranger to squaring off against top-tier talent. And, he posted fairly impressive production against that talent, with Keenan notching 4.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss in his final two collegiate seasons.

Round 6: Gary Smith III, UCLA

UCLA defensive lineman Gary Smith III. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There's a history of impressive play against the run for Smith, who notched no lower than a well-above-average 81.9 run defense grade in each campaign from 2022-25.

Smith also showed increased dedication by dropping weight, which helped him add quickness to his game. He's still weighing in at 319 pounds and is the very definition of a space-eater up the middle.

Round 7: Damonic Williams, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Damonic Williams. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Williams was a consistent producer over four years, with two spent at Texas Christian and two at Oklahoma. He never had fewer than 4.5 tackles for loss and was on the board with at least one sack in each season, including three in 2023.

For a projected late-round pick like Williams, being consistent and reliable is key to sticking around in the NFL. If there's a late-round prospect who is capable of exceeding expectations and making an impact as a rotational run defender, it's Williams.