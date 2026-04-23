Predictions are all over the map for what the Bears are going to do in the draft tonight. They're in uncharted waters at pick 25 (the latest they've selected in the first since 2011), and no one knows how the board will look when they're on the clock.

Some believe they will add a starting safety opposite Coby Bryant in the firstround, while others think they'd be better off moving up to select whichever edge rusher falls down the board.

Unfortunately, some also think they could prioritize the left tackle position. I have countless opinions on the subject, so I wanted to make a mock draft predicting what they're going to do vs. what they should do.

Round 1, Pick 25

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) celebrates a stop as Auburn Tigers take on South Alabama Jaguars at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead South Alabama Jaguars 28-9 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What they will do: Draft Auburn defensive end Kedric Faulk (or Zion Young if Faulk is gone)

They're going to land on Keldric Faulk if he's on the board tonight. At 6'6" and 276 lbs., he not only fits Dennis Allen's scheme like a glove, but he also played under the Bears' defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett during his freshman season at Auburn. He's one of the best run-stopping defensive ends in this year's class, but doesn't really have a massive ceiling as a pass-rusher.

If Faulk is off the board (I really hope they don't feel urged to trade up for him), then they could take Missouri edge rusher Zion Young, who is a very similar player. Young is also elite at setting the edge against the run. Unfortunately, he doesn't come with much more pass-rush potential, either.

What they should do: Trade down or draft Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

If they're dead set on improving the pass rush early (it would be hard to blame them with last year's performance), then I hope they trade down to do it. Faulk and Young are very similar prospects, and I think they could get one of them at the top of the second round, while adding another day two pick to their ledger. That would be a much more palatable situation.

If they stick and pick at 25, then I really hope they select Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. He's the perfect complement to Coby Bryant and has experience playing virtually anywhere in the secondary. It also doesn't hurt that he's a takeaway maven with nine forced fumbles and five interceptions at Toledo.

Round 2, Pick 57

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball in the end zone during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

What they will do: Draft Keionte Scott or Treydan Stukes

Miami's Keionte Scott and Arizona's Treydan Stukes are also very similar players. They would bring scheme versatility and experience playing the slot (many have questions whether they'll both play cornerback or safety in the pros). They're also equally comfortable getting dirty in the running game (although Scott is a bit more comfortable in that regard) and have blazing fast speed.

They're also both older prospects and were born just one month apart. Unfortunately, that one month includes one of the darkest days in our nation's history.. September 11, 2001 (yes, Stukes was born on 9/11). That means they're both going to be 25-year-old rookies. While I have no qualms with drafting an older player along either side of the line, I don't love the idea of drafting an older player in the secondary when they tend to fall off a cliff around the age of 29.

What they should do: Draft Gabe Jacas

University of Illinois defensive end Gabe Jacas is my favorite second-round edge rusher option for Chicago (and there are quite a few of them). He has heavy hands and is one of the most underrated pass-rushers in this year's class. If he had played at Georgia or Alabama, I can't imagine a scenario where he wouldn't be a lock for the first round. The 21-year-old would look really good opposite Montez Sweat.

Round 2, Pick 60

Aug 9, 2025; Iowa offensive lineman Logan Jones (65) snaps the ball during the Hawkeyes Kids Day NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress for the Des Moines Register | Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What they will do: Draft Logan Jones

I think the Bears could be itching to take the first center off the board ahead of Seattle at pick 64 (or the Ravens at pick 80 or Vikings at 82, for that matter). That itch could lead them to pull the trigger on Iowa center Logan Jones at pick 60. While I wouldn't hate the selection (Jones is going to be a really good player), I think it's a bit of a panic move with how much depth this class features at the center position.

What they should do: Draft Gracen Halton

University of Oklahoma defensive tackle Gracen Halton is hands down my favorite option for Chicago in the second round. He's one of the best interior pass-rushers in this year's class. While undersized, he also holds his own pretty well against the run. Halton would be the perfect fit for the Bears' defense in the second round and would fix a lot of the issues they had getting after the quarterback from the interior.

Round 3, Pick 89

Oct 25, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Domonique Orange (95) celibates in their game with the BYU Cougars at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

What they will do: Draft Domonique Orange

Getting Iowa State DT Domonique Orange in the third round wouldn't be an awful value. Big Citrus is a mountain of a man who would instantly (and massively, with no pun intended) improve their run defense. However, he doesn't really provide much as a pass-rusher, and I hope they address the defensive tackle position well before pick 89.

What they should do: Draft Tacario Davis

With their two weaknesses along the defensive line and massive hole at safety addressed with their first three picks, they would be able to focus on one of their more underrated trouble areas in the third round: the cornerback position. Washington cornerback Tacario Davis is one of the best mid-round sleepers in this year's class. At 6'4" with elite arm length (33 3/8") and a 4.41-second 40-yard dash time on his resume, he's the type of corner that Dennis Allen covets. He'd be the perfect replacement for Nahshon Wright.

Round 4, Pick 129

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) celebrates an interception during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What they will do: Draft Davison Igbinosun

The Bears will be putting an awful lot of faith in Tyrique Stevenson and the rest of their cornerback room if they don't prioritize the position through the fourth round. This year's CB class features great depth, and they still should land a solid player in the fourth. Ohio State's Davison Igbinosun would be a good value in the fourth, and his knack for untimely penalties is really the only reason that I could see him being available on day three. He plays like the refs aren't watching.

What they should do: Draft Jake Slaughter

The 2026 NFL Draft boasts a really solid group of centers who will come off the board in the third and fourth rounds. There should be a few solid starters to come out of the class, with Florida's Jake Slaughter being one of them. He isn't the flashiest center in the class by any means, but he's technically sound and athletic. Slaughter would be a perfect fit for Chicago's zone blocking scheme.