Bears Facing Difficult Situation With Darnell Wright Missing Practice

When the Bears mauled the Panthers up front on Sunday in the running game, they had their usual lean to the right behind tackle Darnell Wright and guard Jonah Jackson.

They ran 18 times to the right side and 13 to the left, but wherever they went they had success.

It could be tougher on the right side at home against the Vikings if Wednesday is an indication because Wright, their All-Pro tackle, missed practice due to a knee injury.

Wright has been generally healthy through his career and wasn't on any post-game injury report. He had a torn UCL in the right elbow last year but continued to play. He left a practice in late training camp after he had a flare-up in the same right elbow, but hasn't had a problem with it.

In the past, it took a lot to keep Wright on the sidelines. He was questionable and left behind by the team when they went to San Francisco last year due to illness. Yet, he hopped a plane after they left and showed up to play in the wild 49ers victory.

It certainly could wreck their run blocking on the right side. They have Theo Benedet as a swing tackle who backs up the position and he is at his best on that side of the line. Still, it's a long drop in quality from Wright.

Johnson doesn't hide the fact they like running to Wright's side. He was instrumental in running back D'Andre Swift garnering NFC offensive player of the week honors.

Ben said Darnell wright was a weapon and Jonah Jackson is underrated and played at a pro bowl level last year. It showed up.



This is why they are right handed.



Jackson: 85.7 | 79.1 run | 88.7 pass

Wright: 84.0 | 88.5 run



Dominate performances. #DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/EpHWWkMqsJ — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) September 15, 2026

"There's certainly times we want to lean into that more than others," he said. "Matchup driven certainly, but yet Jonah and Darnell are two very powerful athletes that I think it's very difficult to Stonewall.

"And so now we'll have a big test this week. I think (Jalen) Redmond for them, I think he's one of the better defensive linemen in this league."

Redmond did have six sacks last year when he was playing with a largely veteran group up front.

"He's flying under the radar and yet just seeing his growth over the years, he's a force to be reckoned with and so they've got some young bucks inside that will be very difficult to handle, very talented young guys," Johnson said. "But you know Redmond is a guy we have highlighted. Yep, we run right but we like to complement that to the left as much as we can."

The Bears offensive line's performance against the Panthers on Sunday was "excellent," @PatrickMannelly told @RahimiGrote.



And Mannelly believes the Jonah Jackson-Darnell Wright combination gives the Bears "the best right side in the NFL." pic.twitter.com/JQFxeTEhz5 — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) September 15, 2026

It's not just Redmond who can be a threat. The Vikings will load up that side with blitzes from Andrew Van Ginkel, who had 1 1/2 sacks against the Packers.

The Bears do have one other tackle available who could be elevated if Wright's injury proves a problem. Christian Jones is on the practice squad. He is 6-foot-5, 305 pounds and a fifth-round 2024 Cardinals draft pick who has played in four NFL games with one start.

The Cardinals waived him at the end of August and the Bears signed him to the practice squad.

#Bears RT Darnell Wright led all NFL right tackles with an 83.9 PFN OL Impact Score in Week 1.



Not only that, but his 82.9 pass-blocking score tied for the best of ANY offensive lineman in the league. The money didn't change a thing; he's still one of the best in the game. pic.twitter.com/IaSxjqM44u — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) September 14, 2026