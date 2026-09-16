D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai, Darnell Wright Among New Additions to Bears' Injury Report

The Chicago Bears dropped their first injury report of the week on Wednesday afternoon and it was quite lengthy, which isn't totally surprising for the first injury report of the week after a game.

The most notable additions were running backs Kyle Monangai and D'Andre Swift, and right tackle Darnell Wright. However, Wright was the only one who didn't practice.

But they weren't the only notable players to be added to the list. Here's the full report.

Bears' injury report

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) with the ball in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DL Neville Gallimore (Illness): Did not practice

DL Grady Jarrett (rest): Did not practice

OL Darnell Wright (knee): Did not practice

RB Kyle Monangai (hamstring): Limited practice

DB Malik Muhammad (ankle): Limited practice

DL Dayo Odeyingbo (shoulder): Limited practice

RB D'Andre Swift (ankle/knee): Limited practice

OL Ozzy Trapilo (knee): Limited practice

DB Xavier Woods (groin): Limited practice

D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai injury updates

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it's obviously not ideal to see both Swift and Monangai on the injury report (and it's especially not great to see Swift with two injuries), the fact that both turned in a limited practice to start the week puts us at ease a little bit.

Swift in particular handled a pretty big workload with 19 touches, so no surprise he's a little banged-up. The Bears running back had a fantastic game and was awarded with the NFC Player of the Week honors as a result.

For now, we believe both are going to suit up in Week 2, but the injury report obviously bears monitoring moving forward.

Darnell Wright injury update

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright (58) walks on he field during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wright's situation is concerning because he didn't practice at all.

That said, it's still way too early to hit the panic button when it comes to his chances of playing, so we'll remain optimistic.

If Wright can't go, the Bears would likely deploy Theo Benedet in his place.

More injury updates

Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad (24) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The holdovers from last week's injury report are Woods and Trapilo, both of whom were inactive.

Trapilo being inactive wasn't surprising, as he has been ramping up in his return from a torn patellar tendon. Considering the fact he was limited again, as was the case all of last week, that's an indication that his ramp-up continues.

Woods was a gametime decision with the groin injury he suffered in practice last week. Ultimately, he wasn't able to go and a limited practice to begin this week suggests his status remains up in the air.

As far as the rest of the players go, Muhammad, Odeyingbo, Gallimore and Jarrett are new additions.

There is really no concern for Gallimore and Jarrett, who were absent due to illness and rest, respectively. Muhammad and Odeyingbo were both limited, so chances are they will be fine.

One player who isn't on the injury report after being on it last week is quarterback Tyson Bagent, who was inactive in Week 1 because of a back injury. He is now set to return in Week 2.