The Good and Not So Good From Day 10 of Chicago Bears Training Camp

Day 10 of Chicago Bears training camp is in the books and it's time to check out all of the good and not so good that came from it.

Due to inclement weather outside, the Bears were forced to move practice indoors and it was closed to the public as a result. Sadly, that did not change the team's injury luck, as yet another player went down during the session.

Overall, it was a mixed day for both sides of the ball, as the offense made some standout plays and the defense had its moments.

We'll go over the injury, the specifics on both sides of the ball and more as we review Sunday's practice.

Not So Good: No timeline for Cam Lewis

Former Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Before practice, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen revealed that Lewis would not practice and he did not provide a timeline for Lewis' return.

The veteran safety was injured at practice on Day 9 and was forced to leave the session early on a cart. The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs said that it looked like a right foot or ankle injury for Lewis, but that has not been confirmed by the team yet.

Good: Luther Burden avoids serious injury

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Bears did not give an update on Burden, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the second-year wideout is dealing with a groin injury but should only "miss a little bit of time."

That said, we know groin injuries can be very tricky, so Burden isn't exactly out of the woods yet. Luckily, the Bears can take their time with a month to go before the start of the regular season.

Not So Good: Zavion Thomas leaves with injury

Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zavion Thomas is the latest injury to monitor at Bears camp.

According to CHGO Bears' Adam Hoge, Thomas left practice early and was grabbing at his knee before he was able to walk off with a limp.

"Another day, another notable injury as Zavion Thomas left practice early after going down on the Walter Payton Center turf. Briefly grabbed his knee and then walked off with a slight limp," Hoge wrote.

It's getting ridiculous at this point for the Bears, who are now down another receiver after Burden's injury. At this point, it might be faster to note who isn't hurt.

Not So Good: List of absences

Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs, Burden, Coby Bryant, Cam Lewis, Jaylon Jones, Terell Smith, D'Marco Jackson, Braxton Jones and Montez Sweat were all absent. This list doesn't even include the guys on the PUP list, by the way.

We still don't have specifics on Jaylon Jones, Smith or Jackson.

While that's a lengthy list, there is nobody new on it, so there's that. Hopefully it shrinks in the days ahead, but with the way things have gone over the first two weeks of camp, we're not holding our breath for that to happen.

Injury updates: Braxton Jones & Sweat | Coby Bryant

Good: D'Andre Swift shines

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dan Wiederer of The Athletic shouted out Swift, who he says is having a "strong camp to date."

"D'Andre Swift looks GOOD. Strong camp to date. Sealed a 'win' during a situational 4-minute offense period with two chunk runs. Burst and vision there," Wiederer wrote.

Entering a contract year, Swift could set himself up with one last sizeable payday with a strong showing in 2026 as he prepares to hit the back-nine of his career.

Good: A sign of life from Ruben Hyppolite

Chicago Bears linebacker (47) Ruben Hyppolite III. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Remember Ruben Hyppolite? Just making sure because the 2025 fourth-round pick hasn't made any noise in training camp.

Well, that changed on Sunday, as Bear report noted Hyppolite made some standout plays.

"Nice day for Ruben Hyppolite out there. He made a few really nice plays including getting into the backfield," Bear Report wrote.

At this point, Hyppolite is far from certain to make the cut. This showing will no doubt help his cause, though.

Good & Not So Good: Mixed day for offense, defense

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent connected on deep scores with Jahdae Walker (59 yards) and Kaden Davis (34 yards), respectively, per Dan Wiederer.

But Williams threw a pair of picks, with one caught by Tyrique Stevenson and the other grabbed by new safety Xavier Woods, who was operating with the ones alongside Dillon Thieneman. Stevenson has recorded multiple picks in camp.

Some positional notes, per Bear Report: Kiran Amegadjie ran with the ones with Jones still sidelined, and Malik Muhammad once again saw reps as the first-team nickel. Zack Pearson of Bear Report said Jordan van den Berg saw reps with the starters yet again.

"Rookie Malik Muhammad received a heavy workload at nickel back today with the Bears starters. He was also a part of Dennis Allen's dime package. Plenty of work overall for the rookie today," Adams Jahns of CHGO Bears wrote.

Jahns also noted that "Dennis Allen's blitzes gave Caleb Williams and Co. plenty of problems in one team period today at practice."