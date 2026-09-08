It's been a while since we've heard any good news on the Kyler Gordon front. His injury saga has taken one wrong turn after another.

A bevy of injuries caused him to miss 14 games last season. He also missed all of OTAs and landed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list ahead of training camp. Most recently, the team placed him on Injured Reserve (IR) with a calf injury when they were in the process of cutting down their roster last Sunday.

The situation has escalated to a point where many are questioning his future in Chicago. A significant lack of communication (and patience) from Ben Johnson at the podium wasn't helping that matter, either.

However, we finally got good news on the Bears' star nickelback via ESPN's Ian Rapoport. In a post on X this afternoon, the NFL insider reports that Gordon is away from the team as he attempts to accelerate his recovery from a calf injury. He added that the plan is for him to return a few weeks into the season and begin practicing from there.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) takes the field prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is great news for the Bears. There was fear that he didn't have a timetable to return. When asked about Gordon's status last week, general manager Ryan Poles only said he didn't know whether he'd play this season and that he only "hoped" he could.

Not exactly a glowing endorsement on the status of Gordon's health and availability. Rapoport's comments paint a much clearer (and more positive) picture, though.

Kyler Gordon would be eligible to begin practicing in Week 5

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) breaks up a pass to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gordon beginning the year on IR will cause him to miss the first four games of the season. However, he will be able to return for the Week 5 matchup against the Packers at Lambeau Field. While he would probably be a long shot to play in the divisional clash, it would really come down to whether he could get himself in game shape in short order.

While unlikely, it technically wouldn't be impossible. He would have a 21-day practice window after they remove him from IR to get ready to play. He'd do himself a lot of favors by staying in game shape over the next month.

When Gordon is in the lineup, he's a game changer. We saw that in the Divisional Round matchup against the Rams back in January. He was all over the field, tying for second on the team with seven tackles. He also had a sack and another hit on Rams QB Matthew Stafford.

That was the type of impact Dennis Allen expected him to have for the Bears' defense last season. Hopefully he can bring it to their defense sooner rather than later this season.