Bears Finally Get Encouraging Update on Kyler Gordon's Injury Recovery Timeline
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It's been a while since we've heard any good news on the Kyler Gordon front. His injury saga has taken one wrong turn after another.
A bevy of injuries caused him to miss 14 games last season. He also missed all of OTAs and landed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list ahead of training camp. Most recently, the team placed him on Injured Reserve (IR) with a calf injury when they were in the process of cutting down their roster last Sunday.
The situation has escalated to a point where many are questioning his future in Chicago. A significant lack of communication (and patience) from Ben Johnson at the podium wasn't helping that matter, either.
However, we finally got good news on the Bears' star nickelback via ESPN's Ian Rapoport. In a post on X this afternoon, the NFL insider reports that Gordon is away from the team as he attempts to accelerate his recovery from a calf injury. He added that the plan is for him to return a few weeks into the season and begin practicing from there.
This is great news for the Bears. There was fear that he didn't have a timetable to return. When asked about Gordon's status last week, general manager Ryan Poles only said he didn't know whether he'd play this season and that he only "hoped" he could.
Not exactly a glowing endorsement on the status of Gordon's health and availability. Rapoport's comments paint a much clearer (and more positive) picture, though.
Kyler Gordon would be eligible to begin practicing in Week 5
Gordon beginning the year on IR will cause him to miss the first four games of the season. However, he will be able to return for the Week 5 matchup against the Packers at Lambeau Field. While he would probably be a long shot to play in the divisional clash, it would really come down to whether he could get himself in game shape in short order.
While unlikely, it technically wouldn't be impossible. He would have a 21-day practice window after they remove him from IR to get ready to play. He'd do himself a lot of favors by staying in game shape over the next month.
When Gordon is in the lineup, he's a game changer. We saw that in the Divisional Round matchup against the Rams back in January. He was all over the field, tying for second on the team with seven tackles. He also had a sack and another hit on Rams QB Matthew Stafford.
That was the type of impact Dennis Allen expected him to have for the Bears' defense last season. Hopefully he can bring it to their defense sooner rather than later this season.
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Jerry Markarian has been an avid Chicago Bears fan since 2010 and has been writing about the team since 2022. He has survived the 2010 NFC Championship Game, a career-ending injury to his favorite player (Johnny Knox), the Bears' 2013 season finale, a Double Doink, Mitchell Trubisky, Justin Fields, and Weeks 8-17 of the 2024 NFL season. Nevertheless, he still Bears Down!Follow jerrymarkarian