How Bears Are Honoring Mike Ditka in Week 5 After Legendary Coach's Death

The Chicago Bears lost a franchise legend this week after former tight end and head coach Mike Ditka passed away at the age of 86.

Ditka's passing led to an outpouring of tributes immediately, as he was well-respected throughout the NFL world for all that he accomplished during his coaching and playing careers.

Ditka was truly one of a kind and there will never be another one like him. His death isn't just a loss for the Bears and the NFL, it's also a loss for the city of Chicago, where he meant so much.

In advance of the Bears' Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers, the team revealed it is honoring Ditka with a helmet decal.

The decal is a simple "89," which was Ditka's jersey number for most of his Hall of Fame playing career.

Bears helmets today will have the “89” sticker in memory of Mike Ditka. pic.twitter.com/xaHYH4rfCe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2026

Despite the rivalry between the Bears and Packers, we anticipate Green Bay will honor the former Bears coach on Sunday in some form or fashion.

There will likely be an in-game tribute once Chicago gets home in Week 7, also.

What Bears said about Mike Ditka's passing

Mike Ditka on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors award ceremony at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Ditka's death was announced by his family in a statement, the Bears put out their own to honor the legendary coach and tight end.

"Mike's impact on the Chicago Bears organization, over decades as a player, coach, and proud icon and ambassador for our organization, is immeasurable. His integral role in bringing world championships to our city and our franchise, both as a player and as our coach, established prominence and excellence at a world-class level, but also created a lifetime of cherished memories in the hearts and minds of Bears fans that will last for generations," the Bears said in a statement.

"We extend our love, prayers, and heartfelt condolences to the Ditka family, and join all Bears fans in deep sadness and reverence as we remember and honor Mike Ditka," the team added.

Head coach Ben Johnson also spoke about Ditka.

"Truthfully, that was a little bit before my time, so it's not like I grew up watching that," Johnson said. "And yet, when you hear about it, as a player he was a dominant force, and then certainly his impact as a coach as well. I feel like he carried that demeanor and mindset over to coaching the entire team, and those teams emulated what he was all about. No surprise the success they had."

Mike Ditka's legendary careers

Chicago Bears head coach Mike Ditka (right) and offensive coordinator Ed Hughes (center) talk to quarterback Jim McMahon (9) during Super Bowl XX against the New England Patriots at the Superdome. The Bears defeated the Patriots 46-10. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before he was a head coach, Ditka was a fantastic tight end who revolutionized the position by showing tight ends could be more than just blockers.

In his first season, Ditka ripped off a career-high 1,076 receiving yards, which was a rookie record that stood for a whopping 63 years before Brock Bowers broke it in 2024.

Ditka went on to tally 794 yards or more four times and notched five Pro Bowls and five All-Pro nods, including two first-team selections.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988 and became the first tight end to ever be honored.

After his playing career was over, Ditka spent 11 years as the Bears' head coach and won a Super Bowl in 1985. He posted a record of 106-62 as Chicago's head coach.

There is no doubt that Ditka will live on forever as one of the true legends in both Chicago and sports history.