Before the season began, many debated which division was the NFL's best. Entering Week 11, that conversation has been all but put to rest.

The Lions, Vikings, and Bears are tied at 7-2, and the Packers are in fourth despite a respectable 6-4 record. You could make a strong case that all four teams are among the NFC's five best, and every team would be in the playoffs if the season ended today.

Their combined record of 27-10 through Week 10 is the best in NFL history at this point in the season.

The Bears have four games left against the division the rest of the way, including three straight NFC North matchups to close the season. Each of those games appears primed to be a dogfight.

Going team-by-team, how many wins might it take to come out on top in the division?

Detroit Lions

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Detroit Lions currently sit atop the NFC North (because they own the tie-breaker over the Vikings), and they also have the easiest schedule, aside from four games against the rest of the division, the rest of the way. However, theyalso have four games against the rest of the division, with three being on the road.

Even without Aiden Hutchinson, the Lions should beat the Buccaneers on Sunday. They should also defeat the Falcons, Titans, and Giants in Weeks 13, 14, and 16, respectively. We think they'll go 1-3 against the division the rest of the way, though.

While the Bears could sweep the Lions (Ben Johnson will certainly be eager to avenge what happened last season), we'll say Detroit wins at home on Thanksgiving, before the Bears get their lick back at Soldier Field in Week 17. Kirk Cousins will also enjoy more success against them than Kyler Murray did a few weeks ago, and the Vikings will win a close one in Week 15. The Packers will also be desperate for a win to keep their playoff hopes alive in the regular-season finale.

Final record prediction: 12-5

Minnesota Vikings

Nov 15, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Minnesota Vikings' remaining schedule is only slightly more difficult than the Lions', and it's become even easier with Drake Maye suffering a potentially season-ending ankle injury against Detroit.

We think the Vikings will lose to the 49ers on Sunday before handling the Panthers and Falcons at home in Weeks 12 and 13. They'll then go on the road and beat the Maye-less Patriots before coming back home and beating the Lions and Commanders. They'll also enjoy a cupcake matchup against the Jets before ending the regular season against the Bears.

The Vikings will be rolling ahead of their Week 18 clash, which will be in Minnesota. However, with a healthy Caleb Williams, we like Chicago's odds of unlocking Brian Flores' ultra-aggressive defense. They'll be eager to avenge that Week 2 clash in the monsoon (a game the Bears would've won if Williams hadn't gotten hurt and/or D'Andre Swift hadn't fumbled at the goal line).

Final record prediction: 13-4

Green Bay Packers

Nov 15, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Packers' schedule is a mixed bag the rest of the way, and they have the worst odds of making a run out of the entire division. They'll have two tough non-NFC North matchups against the Rams and Bills in Weeks 12 and 14, respectively. We'll chalk those two up as losses for the sake of this projection (their game against the Rams can go either way, but it'll be in LA).

They should easily handle the Saints and Dolphins in Weeks 13 and 15, though. We also think the Bears will come out on top with Williams in the lineup (at Soldier Field) on Christmas. It might not be a 31-7 retaliatory drubbing, but they'll get an ounce of revenge in that contest.

Unfortunately, they'll win their final two games against the Texans and Lions (both at Lambeau Field) to potentially put themselves in position for another seventh-seed finish.

Final record prediction: 10-7

Chicago Bears

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bears have the toughest schedule the rest of the way. While they should enjoy relatively painless victories against the Saints and Dolphins in Weeks 11 and 14, respectively, they'll be tasked with running the gauntlet in every other contest.

They'll have a hard time defeating Detroit on Thanksgiving. The Jaguars will be a tough test in Week 13, but we think the Bears have the firepower to win that one, especially with 10 days of rest and them coming to Soldier Field. Their Week 15 contest in Buffalo will be their toughest test of the season. Even with the Bears rolling, it's hard to predict them coming out with a win in that spot (a potential Super Bowl preview, though, perhaps?).

With that said, we think they'll get revenge on each of their division opponents over the final three weeks. Those three contests will decide how the division race shakes out, and we like Chicago's odds of coming out on top in those games.

With a record of 4-2 against the North, the Vikings would own the tie-breaker over Chicago (3-3) in this scenario. However, the Bears would enjoy a relatively soft landing spot as the fifth seed, facing off against the NFC South winner on the road.

Final record prediction: 13-4