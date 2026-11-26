The Chicago Bears' tight ends room is in serious trouble after the team lost Colston Loveland due to an injury in the first half of the Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions.

Loveland suffered a knee injury on the Bears' second drive of the game and after leaving the field, he was carted off the field and into the locker room.

Not long after that, Loveland was ruled out with his knee injury and it isn't looking good initially, as not only was he ruled out quickly, Loveland looked dejected while on the cart and was in tears, according to CBS' Tracy Wolfson.

With Loveland hurt, the Bears are seriously thin at tight end, but not only because of Loveland's injury, but because of the one to Cole Kmet, also.

Will Cole Kmet return this season?

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) is helped after an apparent injury during the second half against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, Bears tight end Cole Kmet is not expected to return this season after he suffered a knee injury in Week 7.

After that game, head coach Ben Johnson confirmed Kmet will miss the remainder of the campaign.

"Bears TE Cole Kmet will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury," The Chicago Tribune's Sean Hammond relayed.

"He’s everything we want to be about here. He’s going to be sorely missed. He’s Chicago. He’s been here his whole life. He’s a big part of our heartbeat. It stinks. It does. I hate it for him," Johnson said of Kmet to reporters.

How Loveland, Kmet injuries impact Bears

Chicago Bears tight end Sam Roush (87) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loveland is a top-flight pass-catcher and Kmet is a strong pass-catcher and a great blocker, so losing them hurts the Bears' offense in multiple ways.

The Bears only have two healthy tight ends on their active roster in Sam Roush and Stephen Carlson, and one on the practice squad in Qadir Ismail, who will likely get promoted after Loveland's injury.

However, none of those guys can do what Kmet and Loveland can do on a football field, so there is no replacing either one. Carlson and Ismail have very limited skill sets, and Roush has seen no shortage of struggles as a pass-catcher and blocker in 2026.

The Bears like to use a lot of 12- and 13-personnel, so Johnson might have to adjust things on offense if his remaining tight ends aren't effective enough when on the field.

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