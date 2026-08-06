Bears Injury Updates: A Shred of Hope for Coby Bryant, But Kyler Gordon is Status Quo

When it comes to the injuries the Chicago Bears are dealing with at training camp, there's no question defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Coby Bryant are the most notable ones.

Gordon has been sidelined throughout the offseason with what was first described as a soft-tissue injury during OTAs and has since been revealed as a calf injury at training camp.

Bryant, on the other hand, suffered a hyperextended knee, bone bruise and small fracture on the first day of padded practice at camp.

Before the team's latest practice of training camp no Thursday, head coach Ben Johnson offered updates on both.

Coby Bryant injury update

Chicago Bears defensive back Coby Bryant. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson said Chicago is "still in the information collection phase" with the veteran safety, who is reportedly expected to miss eight to 10 weeks with his injury.

"We're still in the information collection phase on that, in terms of the timeline and the extent of it," Johnson said. "We should have more information here within the next few days, though."

"I don't know where you guys got that," Johnson responded when asked about the reported timeline for Bryant. "It hasn't been said here, so, I'll let you guys know whenever we know for sure what it looks like for him."

While reports have already revealed Bryant's timeline, Johnson's comment leaves the door open for something different, although that "something different" could amount to a shorter or longer timeline.

Hopefully it's shorter and not longer.

Kyler Gordon injury update

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Johnson didn't expend as many words when asked about Gordon.

"There is no update," Johnson responded when asked about Gordon's status. "We're just continuing to rehab."

Not exactly the answer we were looking for, but at least the Bears head coach didn't say anything about a setback, so there's that.

The Bears have been frustrated with Gordon's situation. We know that because the team has flat out admitted that's the case.

“We are frustrated. He is frustrated," general manager Poles said. "It's a little bit of a repetitive situation that we gotta get fixed."

“When he gets back, we need him to stay back," Poles added.

In the wake of Gordon being placed on the PUP list at outset of training camp, the Bears were deploying Jaylon Jones and Cam Lewis with the first team at slot cornerback, but Lewis has since been been switched to full-time safety after Bryant's injury.

As of right now, those two look like the solutions to replace the two starters if they miss time during the regular season.