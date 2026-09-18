Bears' Jaylon Johnson Creates Controversy With Answer on Facing Justin Jefferson, Vikings

Chicago Bears fans are trying to figure out if cornerback Jaylon Johnson was being serious or sarcastic after his answer on a question about facing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2.

On Thursday, Johnson was asked if he enjoys the rivalry with the Vikings and having to go up against Justin Jefferson and the rest of Minnesota's talented wide receiver corps.

With a smile, Johnson said he doesn't "enjoy going against the best guys in the league," which certainly raised some eyebrows because that's not what a team wants to hear out of its players, and especially one as important and highly-paid as Johnson.

Here's the full exchange between Johnson and the reporter.

"With the Vikings, a lot is made about their receivers. Do you kind of enjoy that rivalry at this point between you guys?" the reporter asked.

"No, I don't enjoy going against the best guys in the league," Johnson said with a smile on his face.

The reporter would go on to double-check with Johnson on his answer, and Johnson affirmed it with a shake of his head "no."

There has now been a debate between Bears fans about if Johnson was serious or being sarcastic. The smile upon answering would suggest he was being sarcastic.

Here's the video and you be the judge:

#Bears CB Jaylon Johnson says Chicago’s defense is ready to eager to wipe the slate clean: “You’ve got to get the nasty taste out of your mouth, for sure.”



Here’s CB1 on the desired improvements heading into Week 2, facing Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson and more: pic.twitter.com/dRkz4dMSHH — Mason Williams (@mvsonwilliams) September 17, 2026

The smile is a definite indicator that Johnson isn't being serious, but it's not like it's overwhelmingly obvious he's just joking.

We're giving Johnson the benefit of the doubt. After all, this is the same guy who said this in 2021:

“I want to follow the best receiver every game,” Johnson said ahead of a matchup with the Green Bay Packers in 2021. “Of course I’m looking forward to the matchup.”

Even after rough 2025 season and an ugly start to 2026, there's just no way Johnson would given an answer like that.

Jaylon Johnson's rough 2026 debut

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (25) runs with the ball while defended by Chicago Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson (1) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears' defense was bad in Week 1, and what's more troubling is the fact that Chicago's two starting corners on the boundary were especially bad.

Tyrique Stevenson got burnt for four receptions on five targets for 77 yards, two touchdowns, and a perfect passer rating of 158.3, and Johnson gave up a team-high 127 yards along with a 113.7 passer ratings on five receptions on seven targets.

But now it's time to learn from it and turn the page with a difficult matchup against Justin Jefferson and a tough Vikings wide receivers room on tap.

"Both guys were super bummed out, and right from the start, you know what I mean?" DBs coach All Harris admitted. "They're professionals. I was bummed out, they were bummed out."

"The silver lining is that we got the dub. First game. It is what it is, but our standard is the standard," he added. "So they came back ready to work, watched the tape, took accountability. I was impressed with the day after."

Stevenson, Johnson and the rest of the Bears' defense will begin its quest for redemption at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Sign Up For the Bears Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Chicago Bears Newsletter