Bears Line Opens at -5.5 in Week 2 vs. Vikings, But Should it Be So High?

The Bears have opened up as a one-score (-5.5 at publication) favorite against the Vikings in Week 2, according to Draft Kings. Minnesota makes its way to Soldier Field for its second NFC North Division matchup.

Chicago will be playing its first divisional game of the season against a Vikings team coming off a 39-22 win over the Packers. The Bears are coming off a 59-37 win over the Panthers on the road.

Are the oddsmakers overvaluing the Bears? Is Minnesota not being given a proper chance after figuring out in Week 1 that Carson Wentz is their best quarterback option after Kyler Murray was injured in the first quarter?

Bears Defense Gives Reason For Concern

Many are focused on how porous Carolina's defense was. Still, before Chicago's offense broke the game open with 28 unanswered points, it was a 31-31 game in the third quarter.

Veterans Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson were some of the biggest offenders in the passing game. Johnson gave up 127 receiving yards, while Stevenson was smoked on a go route by Jaylen Coker for a 51-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young.

Dennis Allen called blitzes on 42% of the Panthers' passing plays. Without much pressure generated, Young was able to find Coker and Tetairoa McMillan in mismatches downfield.

Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson should be able to do similar damage if Wentz is given time. The Bears' pass rush didn't inspire much confidence against Young, turning 22 pressures into just two sacks.

That lack of finishing ability doesn't bode well when juxtaposed against the secondary's struggles.

Caleb Williams May Have Enough to Power Bears Offense Anyway

Williams (two), D'Andre Swift (three), and Kyle Monangai (one) forced Carolina's defense to give up the most rushing touchdowns in a single game in franchise history. Chicago's 291 yards on the ground were the second-most ever given up in a single game in Panthers franchise history.

The Bears were historically dominant in Week 1. While the Vikings' 90.6% pass rush win rate against Green Bay's offensive line was elite, their secondary allowed 387 passing yards to Jordan Love and the Packers' receiving corps.

Williams was pressured on just 16.1% of his dropbacks, which was the worst number in the league on Carolina's part. The third-year quarterback was too elusive during the 32-point win.

Minnesota's pass rush could give him more troubles in Week 2, but the unpredictability of a dominant run game and a mobile quarterback means the Vikings are behind the 8-ball in their first road matchup of the year.

Verdict: Bears are a sensible -5.5 favorite

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