Chicago Bears fans got a little bit of a scare after the Bears' Wednesday injury report was released. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was listed as a limited participant with a knee injury. It must be said that this injury report was an estimation as the Bears held a walkthrough instead of a full practice, but fans never want to see their superstar defender on an injury report for any reason, least of all for a knee issue.

Luckily for those fans, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen came in with a dose of good news during his media availability on Thursday. According to a tweet from Bears insider Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Allen said that he 'does not anticipate any issues with Simmons' availability'.

Jeffery Simmons is key to Chicago making a Super Bowl run

Chicago Bears DT Jeffery Simmons after a tackle in a game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though Chicago's defense had overachieved relative to their low expectations at the start of the season, their formula was clearly not sustainable. They only got consistent pressure by sending blitzers at the quarterback, and for just about any defense that isn't schemed up by Brian Flores, that's going to eventually lead to giving up big plays in bunches.

But ever since the Bears traded for Jeffery Simmons, Dennis Allen has been able to open up his entire playbook. Now that he can finally get consistent pressure with just his front-four, Allen can keep his linebackers and defensive backs in coverage more often, muddying up the picture for opposing quarterbacks and creating more opportunities for takeaways.

Simmons' presence also creates a ripple effect on the rest of the defensive line. In the two games since trading for him, both Montez Sweat and Austin Booker have looked significantly more disruptive. Additionally, one recent poll of NFL analysts showed a consensus of the Bears' being the NFC's Super Bowl team this year, and a big part of that is due to Simmons' presence.

The Bottom Line

Chicago Bears DT Jeffery Simmons after defeating the Seattle Seahawks. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It could be argued that only one player is more integral to the Bears' Super Bowl aspirations than Simmons, and that's quarterback Caleb Williams. High praise indeed for a defensive tackle, but that's just how good big No. 99 is. He's a consistent force on the field and a strong candidate to be the 2026 Defensive Player of the Year.

So Bears fans can breathe a sigh of relief. His appearance on Wednesday's injury report appears to be nothing serious, and he should be good to go to wreck the New Orleans Saints' gameplan on Sunday.

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