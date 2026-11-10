Bears NFL Power Rankings For Week 10: Chicago Remains on Doorstep of No. 1 Despite Ugly Win

It wasn't pretty, but the Chicago Bears managed to escape with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 to move to 7-2.

With that victory, and with a loss by the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, the Bears now sit in first place in the NFC North entering their bye week.

As we turn the page to Tuesday, which is the NFL trade deadline, it'll be fascinating to see if the Bears make another trade after the blockbuster Jeffery Simmons deal. You can follow along with all the latest news and rumors with our deadline tracker.

Now, a look at where the Bears sit in the NFL power rankings of experts as we enter Week 10.

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) reacts after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 2 | Last week: 2

Orr is reveling at how much of a difference-maker Simmons is, as are we all, and he thinks Chicago has the look of a Super Bowl contender.

"More Jeffery Simmons mythmaking in Chicago, Volume II: Daring an offensive lineman to block him without a chipper and then throwing said person into another universe," Orr said.

"The Bears most certainly fit my requirements for a team making every effort to go to the Super Bowl," he added.

Simmons had another strong game with four tackles, including one for loss, one sack and one pass defensed. He also had a Buccaneers offensive lineman in his feelings after the game.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 2 | Last week: 2

Davis marvels at the fact that the Bears were able to win despite Caleb Williams throwing four picks. He also rightly points out that Chicago's offense stands to get even better when Kyle Monangai returns, which is looking like it could happen after the bye.

"If they're going to win games on nights when QB Caleb Williams throws four picks, whether or not they're his fault?" Davis asked. "Look out for these guys, especially with RB Kyle Monangai likely back on the other side of the bye week."

The Bears' defense has been excellent this season and that unit is going to allow Chicago to win ugly offensive games like the one we saw on Sunday night.

The most exciting part is that the defense isn't even 100% healthy right now, and there stands a chance Chicago will add to it at the trade deadline.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson shake hands following the game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen USAToday Network via IMAGN images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 4 | Last week: 5

ESPN's Courtney Cronin had to name the Bears' most important game of the second half of the season and she picked the one against the Green Bay Packers.

"The Bears need to gain ground in their division after early losses to the Vikings and Packers. Chicago's home rematch with Green Bay on Christmas Day carries significant tiebreaker implications and is the first of three straight NFC North games to end the regular season," Cronin said. "The Bears will be in good position to defend their division title if they can pick up two NFC North wins over their next six games, beginning with the Lions on Thanksgiving before the Dec. 25 matchup with the Packers.

We would also throw the Vikings into the mix here because the Bears lost to them back in Week 2 and need to erase the head-to-head tie-breaker advantage Minnesota has like the Packers do.

But we would put the game against the Packers ahead of the one versus the Vikings like Cronin does here because Green Bay looks like a bigger threat to Chicago's division crown thanks to having a better all-around team than the Vikings and Detroit Lions.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) reacts after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 4 | Last week: 4

Prisco was rightly surprised to see Williams have the game he did on Sunday night.

"Who was that playing quarterback for them Sunday night against the Bucs? Caleb Williams threw four picks and looked lost for much of the game, which was weird," Prisco wrote.

It was odd to see Williams go from playing great football to downright terrible ball after the first quarter.

It was very clear Williams didn't handle the Bucs' blitzes all that well, so that's something he's going to have to clean up because the memo is out around the NFL and teams are going to be challenging him on a weekly basis.

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