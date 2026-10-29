Details of Bears' Rapid Jeffery Simmons Trade Timeline & How Deal Impacts NFL Deadline

When you see the kind of blockbuster trade the Chicago Bears pulled off with the Tennessee Titans for Jeffery Simmons, one would assume it took a long time to get that together and done.

However, that is apparently not the case at all.

After the trade went down on Thursday morning, Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi met with the media to discuss it and revealed that the trade came together very quickly.

In fact, Borgonzi says Bears general manager Ryan Poles called him on Wednesday night with the offer and, as we know, it was done on Thursday morning.

"(Trading Jeffery Simmons) has never really crossed my mind," he said. "And I got a phone call late last night from a person that I've known for a while, Ryan Poles... He's really the only person that came out and said, 'Would you accept this (offer)?'"

Borgonzi went on to note that, after discussing it with both head coach Robert Saleh and owner Amy Adams Strunk, he decided to pull the trigger on a deal he feels will "accelerate the process" of the Titans' ongoing rebuild.

This is definitely the kind of trade that could do that after the Titans picked up two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder.

The Titans and Bears also made NFL history, as Simmons is the first defensive tackle to be traded for multiple first-round picks.

NFL insider explains how Simmons deal impacts trade deadline

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

NFL insider Jordan Schultz spoke to NFL general managers in the wake of the blockbuster Simmons trade and came away believing this year's trade deadline will be "even crazier" than he thought.

Adding to that, Schultz says the Bears' trade could cause other teams to make similarly bold moves.

"After talking to several NFL teams and GMs over the last hour, my expectation is the trade deadline will be even crazier than anticipated," Schultz reported.

"Chicago’s all-in move will cause other teams to react and try to be bold as well," Schultz added.

"All hell is going to break loose over the next week and a half," a source said to Schultz. "Get your popcorn ready."

ESPN's Adam Schefter came away from the trade believing that, "There is a price for every player," maybe with the exception of quarterbacks.

"If there is a player a team wants badly enough, they can go out there and offer a bundle of draft pick compensation and go get that player," Schefter said.

Long story short: nothing is off the table at this point.

Bears pursued another DT before Simmons

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) celebrates a tackle Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Simmons wasn't the first defensive tackle the Bears were in on, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Chicago also pursued former Indianaplis Colts tackle DeForest Buckner before he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

"The Bears went hard at DeForest Buckner before he was traded to the 49ers," Rapoport wrote. "Now, they land Jeff Simmons, who is playing his best football."

What's striking about the pursuits of Buckner and Simmons is their very different prices.

Buckner was acquired by San Fran for just a fourth-round pick, while it took two first-rounders and then some to get Simmons.

While Buckner is a very good player, he is not the elite talent that Simmons is, and he's three years older. That's not to say Simmons should have cost that much more, but he was always going to be more expensive than Buckner.