The Chicago Bears have put out their first official injury report of the week ahead of the Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints.

The Bears switched things up this week after emerging from the bye, with the team holding practices on Monday and Tuesday before having the day off on Wednesday.

As a result, the Bears' Wednesday injury report is an estimation, but it still gives us some insight into how players are doing with their respective injuries.

This week's injury report includes five players: Kyle Monangai, Kyler Gordon, Jeffery Simmons, Luther Burden and Malik Muhammad. Here's the latest on each.

Bears' Wednesday injury report

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The new additions

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) takes the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons, Gordon and Burden are all new additions to the injury report coming out of the bye, but we knew Burden and Gordon would be included, so no surprises there.

The good news is, Burden is good to go for this week after head coach Ben Johnson revealed he has cleared the concussion protocol.

As for Gordon, he is dealing with a shoulder injury that Johnson said has him labeled as day-to-day. He did not take part in the practices on Monday and Tuesday, so no surprise he's a non-participant in the estimated injury report.

It looks like we'll be monitoring Simmons' status for the rest of the week after he was added to the injury report with a knee issue.

That said, the fact that Simmons was able to put in a limited practice to start the week suggests he should be fine. We'll know more over the next two days, though.

Upgrades for Muhammad, Monangai

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) gets tripped up on a run against the New York Jets during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Muhammad's full practice is an upgrade from his participation over the last few weeks, when he was only able to log limited practices before sitting out the last two contests. This puts Muhammad on track to return against the Saints.

As is the case with Muhammad, Monangai's full practice is a step forward after he logged a limited session on the Friday before Week 9, when he was ruled out again.

Monangai told reporters on Monday that he expects to play and the full participation backs that. The concern, however, is that Monangai will be managing the injury the rest of the season.

"The time off definitely helped but I mean (the injury is) going to be there," Monangai said. "Offseason I'll heal it. That will be for then."

Monangai's return will be a huge boost for the Bears' offense, as he was the team's best running back before his injury. His return will take some of the pressure off D'Andre Swift, also.

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