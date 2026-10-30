Bears' Jeffery Simmons Trade Grades: Not Everyone Loved Chicago's All-In Move

The Chicago Bears pulled off a massive trade for Jeffery Simmons on Thursday and now it's time to scan around the NFL landscape to see how experts graded the trade.

As far as we're concerned, this was a fantastic trade for the Bears and we're giving it a "B+" overall.

The only reason the grade isn't higher is because the Bears will have to win a Super Bowl to fully justify giving up more for a D-tackle than any team in NFL history.

That said, Simmons checks a big box for Chicago, as the team needed both more pass-rush juice and better run defense, two things Simmons can offer at an elite level.

Now that you know what we think, let's see how experts from different media outlets view the trade. Most have a positive opinion, but there is one expert who doesn't view it fondly.

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) causes and recovers a fumble Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, by Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kadlick gives the Bears a solid grade despite giving up such a big haul for Simmons.

He cautions that such a trade that sees a team give up two first-rounders could end up being a disaster, as the Indianapolis Colts have seen after the Sauce Gardner deal, but Kadlick rightly points out that the Bears are in a much better spot than Indy was.

"Is it a gamble for the Bears to ship away their next two first-round picks?" Kadlick asked. "Certainly, just look at what’s happened to the Colts after they did the same for cornerback Sauce Gardner at the 2025 deadline. That said, Chicago is in far better shape from top to bottom than Indianapolis was at this time last year, and with Simmons under contract through the ’29 season, the Bears have multiple years to make this move pay off."

The fact of the matter is, the Bears appear to have their franchise quarterback in Caleb Williams, who is ascending to elite status in 2026, and now is the time to strike while he's on his rookie deal.

Ryan Poles did just that by trading for Simmons.

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles looks on before the game against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears score an even better grade with DeArdo and Zenitz, who also laud Chicago for making an all-in move.

"By getting Simmons, the Bears have increased their odds of winning what is arguably the NFL's hardest division, which includes the league's last unbeaten team, the 6-0 Minnesota Vikings," the CBS Sports analysts wrote. "The Bears may have won the division without Simmons, but his addition makes them the front-runner. "

"This also makes the Bears a stronger Super Bowl contender while keeping pace with the 49ers, who made a splash of their own earlier this week when they traded for DeForest Buckner," they added. "Instead of standing on the sidelines, the Bears decided to respond."

A lot has been made of the cost, and rightly so, we've never seen a team give up the kind of haul the Bears did for Simmons.

But if he helps bring a Super Bowl to the Windy City, nobody is going to bat an eye at what Chicago gave up.

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Popper comes through with the lowest grade in our round-up.

"This is an ultra-aggressive move from the Bears. If it leads to a Super Bowl while Simmons is in Chicago, it will all be worth it," he said. "But anything short of a Lombardi Trophy makes this trade a huge overpay. Those are slim margins. Simmons is a game-wrecker, but we are separating the player from the process on this deal."

Because of Chicago's need and win-now situation, this grade no doubt deserves to be higher than a "D+," even when you consider how much the Bears gave up.

That said, we tend to agree with Popper here. Anything less than a Super Bowl after this trade will make it look a lot worse.

More trade grades

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's how other outlets viewed the Simmons deal:

Ryan Gosling, Pro Football & Sports Network: A

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY: A-

Logan Ulrich, NFL Trade Rumors: B-

Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report: B+