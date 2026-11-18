We expected Theo Benedet to be the placeholder at left tackle until Ozzy Trapilo was back in football shape.

The Bears coaching staff probably had similar expectations, as Trapilo fortified the position (after taking the job from Benedet) down the stretch last season. They also didn't place the 2025 second-round selection on IR to begin the year, seemingly hoping he would return to the field relatively early.

However, he's been active over the past four contests and has only played 36 snaps. 18 of them came in his debut against Atlanta, and he's played sparingly since then. He wasn't a noticeable liability over any of those snaps (although he did commit a holding penalty that negated a 24-yard Rome Odunze catch-and-run).

Instead, Benedet has played too well to leave the field since taking over the job for an injured Braxton Jones in Week 4. The job will presumably be his to lose, and he hasn't done anything to warrant a switch up until this point.

Theo Benedet has greatly outperformed expectations

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Truman Jones (56) rushes the quarterback as Chicago Bears offensive tackle Theo Benedet (79) defends during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Benedet started eight games for Chicago last season, and he played better than Braxton Jones in virtually every area. However, he was a much better run blocker than pass protector, as he was a liability in that regard.

However, the 2024 undrafted free agent seemingly made huge strides in that department this season. According to Pro Football Focus, he has allowed one sack across 267 pass-blocking snaps this season. His 71.3 PFF grade also ranks 28th among tackles, while his pass-blocking grade of 68.4 ranks 43rd.

Meanwhile, he's also picked up right where he left off in the running game. He plays with tenacity in that department, and his 73.3 run-blocking grade (which ranks 21st) doesn't even do him justice.

PFF grades can be tricky. They're no longer the end-all, be-all for grading offensive line play. Still, when those metrics match the eye test, that reinforces a player's standing. Benedet has passed the eye test with flying colors.

Benedet being the answer at LT puts Chicago in a great position next offseason

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Would the Bears have hoped Trapilo would've cemented his status as the answer at left tackle? Probably. They used a second-round pick on him, after all. Benedet went undrafted in 2024.

With that said, they're both 25. Benedet is only five days older than Trapilo. The playing field is even, and they'll be thrilled if either becomes the long-term answer at the position. Benedet is playing out a one-year deal, so Chicago will have to re-sign him if he proves to be the guy.

Nevertheless, they'd probably be able to do so relatively cheaply considering his limited sample size. That would put the Bears in a great position to address their weaknesses on defense. They'll desperately need to address cornerback, with Tyrique Stevenson set to hit free agency and Jaylon Johnson playing replacement-level football. They'd also benefit from adding another edge rusher.

Without a first-round pick (which they shipped off for Jeffery Simmons), addressing those needs would be tough if they also needed to fortify the left tackle position. The task becomes much more manageable if Benedet proves to be the answer, though.

Jul 31, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Theo Benedet (79) and offensive lineman Logan Jones (54) warm up during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Benedet has defied the odds every step of the way throughout his short NFL career. He played college football at the University of British Columbia and held his own across eight starts last season.

At this point, it'd be wise not to bet against him. He just might be the answer the team has been looking for at the most important position along the offensive line.