Bears linebacker draws fine but hit on Cole Kmet's concussion gets none
The hit to Cole Kmet's head and neck area in Sunday's Bears win resulting in a concussion drew no penalty or fine, but Chicago did get a fine of its own in that game.
Linebacker D'Marco Jackson was fined $6,111 for a hip-drop tackle on Samaje Perine during a 25-yard kick return to start the second quarter.
Perine suffered a high ankle sprain on the play and left the game. No penalty was assessed.
Kmet appeared to take shot to the head and neck area from Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter and suffered a head injury on a play that drew no penalty or fine.
Kmet had to leave the game. He had trouble getting up and had to be looked at in the trainer's tent on the sidelines. The Bears have cleared Kmet to play this week after he advanced out of the NFL's concussion protocol.
A week earlier, Baltimore's Marlon Humphrey was fined $46,371 for crashing into Bears receiver Olamidze Zaccheaus facemask with his helmet crown. That play was also unpenalized.
More Chicago Bears News
Sign Up For the Bears Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Chicago Bears Newsletter
X: BearsOnSI