Bears linebacker draws fine but hit on Cole Kmet's concussion gets none

The big hit to Cole Kmet's head and neck area last week resulted in no fine or penalty, but the Bears themselves didn't go unscathed in the wallet from that game.

Gene Chamberlain

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter puts a hit on Bears tight end Cole Kmet in the second quarter Sunday.
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter puts a hit on Bears tight end Cole Kmet in the second quarter Sunday. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The hit to Cole Kmet's head and neck area in Sunday's Bears win resulting in a concussion drew no penalty or fine, but Chicago did get a fine of its own in that game.

Linebacker D'Marco Jackson was fined $6,111 for a hip-drop tackle on Samaje Perine during a 25-yard kick return to start the second quarter. 

Perine suffered a high ankle sprain on the play and left the game. No penalty was assessed.

Kmet appeared to take shot to the head and neck area from Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter and suffered a head injury on a play that drew no penalty or fine.

Kmet had to leave the game. He had trouble getting up and had to be looked at in the trainer's tent on the sidelines. The Bears have cleared Kmet to play this week after he advanced out of the NFL's concussion protocol.

A week earlier, Baltimore's Marlon Humphrey was fined $46,371 for crashing into Bears receiver Olamidze Zaccheaus facemask with his helmet crown. That play was also unpenalized.

