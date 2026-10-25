Bears Linked to Khalil Mack in Latest Trade Rumor From ESPN Insiders

There is nothing Chicago Bears fans would love more than to see the team pull off a trade for Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack.

There's a few reasons why that's the case, with the biggest one being Mack is hugely popular in Chicago after his four seasons with the team before he was traded to Los Angeles.

But the Bears also have a need at edge rusher, where Chicago needs more depth, especially with Dayo Odeyingbo set to miss a few more games due to injury, and with Montez Sweat not having the kind of season Chicago was expecting.

Bears expected to have interest in Khalil Mack

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is introduced prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport listed off a slew of trade candidates ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline next month and Mack was among them.

Taking it a step further, the NFL insiders said that the Bears are one of the teams "expected" to have interest in Mack, although they also note that the Chargers "have given no indication" of interest in parting ways with Mack.

"There is expected to be interest in Mack from teams such as the Chicago Bears, but the Los Angeles Chargers have given no indication that they are willing to make any trades at this time," the ESPN reporters said. "The Chargers (0-6) insist they are trying to win games, but that doesn't mean they're not going to get calls on Mack in the coming weeks."

Why Khalil Mack could request trade to Bears

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack at training camp press conference at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's nice that the Chargers are still trying to win games, but the fact of the matter is they haven't been able to do that entering their bye in Week 7.

Los Angeles' season is cooked and they should be looking to sell off some pieces. Mack is a prime candidate to be one of those pieces for a few reasons.

Not only is he in the final year of his contract, Mack has also contemplated retirement in the past, which makes it more probable he won't be back in L.A. in 2027.

With Mack in the twilight of his career, it's hard to fathom him being keen on playing out the string with the Chargers and it's conceivable he could want a trade to a contender, something Chicago looks like after seven games.

Mack views his time with the Bears fondly, so it's possible he may be intrigued by the opportunity to return, and if that's the case, the Chargers could oblige his desire out of respect for him.

Mack still has plenty left in the tank with three sacks in 2026, so he could definitely provide a boost for the Bears. If he becomes available, Chicago should absolutely bring Mack home.