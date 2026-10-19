Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Trending Toward Becoming Perfect Trade Partners

The Chicago Bears improved to 4-2 with a 31-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but it's another NFC South team whose dysfunction is most pertinent to Ryan Poles and the rest of the franchise's brain trust.

After a fifth loss through their first six games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking like an obvious seller who has the goods the Bears need.

Chicago has a need for an edge rusher after Dayo Odeyingbo's quad injury. Tampa Bay has YaYa Diaby to offer.

It wouldn't help to potentially fortify the Bears interior defensive line, either. Vita Vea and A'Shawn Robinson make a lot of sense to pursue as well.

Week 6 in the NFL shook up the seller's market. The Arizona Cardinals' shocking upset of the Los Angeles Rams put the former's potential teardown on hold. Arizona may want to hold out a few weeks before making another splash following the Marvin Harrison Jr. trade. The Cardinals are 2-4 and could make enough strides against the Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, and Seattle Seahawks ahead of the deadline to keep the team together under first-year head coach Mike LaFleur. This all to say, Jonathan Sweat may not be available.

The Los Angeles Chargers, meanwhile, may have a stubborn opinion on tearing down the roster underneath Jim Harbaugh. Chargers GM Joe Hortiz is turning down calls for his veterans, which includes former Chicago EDGE Khalil Mack. A reunion with Mack in the Windy City may take a bidding war, even though Los Angeles took a 22-6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium and are now 0-6.

The Buccaneers Are the Closest to a Teardown

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers are closest to a teardown because of Todd Bowles' scorching hot seat. After signing quarterback Baker Mayfield to a three-year, $165 million contract extension, Tampa Bay has been rocked by his injury absence behind center. Then again, the Buccaneers were 0-3 with Mayfield.

Rookie Jalon Daniels has had an uneven run in Mayfield's absence, but the defense has held up under Bowles.

Unfortunately, Bowles' tenure has lowered the standard from the end of Bruce Arians' run.

GM Jason Licht likely wants to begin tearing this down, but he might not get the chance until Bowles gets the axe from the Glazer family.

With the schedule ahead, that axe is certainly looming. It may only get worse for Tampa Bay under Bowles this season.

Bears Can Help Their Own Cause Against Buccaneers Before Deadline

Chicago can help its own cause here.

The Bears face the Buccaneers two days before the NFL trade deadline, which takes place on November 10.

Before traveling to Soldier Field, Tampa Bay faces the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta. That could be an 0-3 stretch right before the trade deadline, and a subsequent sell-off.

Poles needs to have Licht on speed-dial. Their teams are perfect fits for a deal.