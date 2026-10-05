Khalil Mack Reflects Fondly on Bears Stint as Chicago Might Have Chance to Bring Him Home

Khalil Mack didn't want to leave the Chicago Bears.

We know that because Mack called the 2022 trade to the Los Angeles Chargers "bittersweet" after it went down.

We also know that because Mack recently reflected on his time in Chicago and it's quite clear he views it fondly, and especially the first season, when the Bears made the playoffs after a 12-4 regular season only to be thwarted by the "double doink."

“Looking back on it, you realize how important those moments are,” Mack said of his time with the Bears on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast last month. “You definitely shouldn’t take those moments, and those teams that you got (for granted). That (2018) defense we had was very special… Just having everybody all at once, at the same time, playing at the level we were playing at, and having those creative minds behind us — it was a special time.”

There is nothing Bears fans would love more than to see Mack back in Chicago for one more run, and it sure sounds like he wouldn't mind that, either.

What's interesting is that there might be a chance for that to happen.

Khalil Mack identified as trade candidate

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack at training camp press conference at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Adam Schefter did a rundown of players he believes could be on the trade block ahead of the deadline on Nov. 10, and Mack was one of the players on the list.

"Last year of his contract on a team that is not winning," Schefter said of the Chargers edge rusher. "The Chargers need to turn it around to keep him. If not, they'll be getting calls about his availability."

This is absolutely a logical take from Schefter.

The Chargers are going nowhere fast at 0-4 and it's likely that the last thing Mack will want to do is spend what could be the final year of his career playing out the string over the second half.

It's definitely possible Mack could request a trade as a result, but he may not have to even do that because the Chargers will likely want to unload him if they aren't going to the playoffs.

All of that would set the stage for a potential reunion with Chicago, assuming the Bears are actually interested, which they should be.

Do the Bears need Khalil Mack?

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is introduced prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Admittedly, we thought the Bears' pass rush would be a total disaster this season given all the uncertainty at edge rusher.

While nobody would mistake the Bears' pass-rush as elite, it has been better than we expected, with Montez Sweat, Dayo Odeyingbo and Austin Booker all playing well.

However, with the Bears looking like a true contender after four contests, they should not be resting on their laurels, especially when it comes to such an important position.

Mack would be just what the doctor ordered to put Chicago's pass-rush over the top.

We already know he's a great teammate and leader, and he's also still a very good pass-rusher. Mack has three sacks through four contests, which would be tied for the team lead in Chicago.

If the Chargers keep heading in the dreadful direction they are right now and Mack hits the trade block in November, the Bears must bring him home.