Bears Facing Patriots Roster With Even Worse Injury Luck This Week on 'TNF'

The Chicago Bears didn't escape a 31-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium unscathed. Starting right guard Jonah Jackson left the game with a hip injury and may not be back in time for the team's Thursday Night Football matchup with the New England Patriots.

New England may be even worse for wear after a 26-19 win over the New York Jets, though.

The Patriots lost receiver Romeo Doubs (shoulder), right tackle Morgan Moses (ankle), left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (hamstring), and backup interior offensive lineman Ben Brown (knee) against the Jets.

New England head coach Mike Vrabel didn't sound overly optimistic that he'd get the majority of them back with just four days to recover.

"I mean, again, listen, we are all smart people here, some smarter than others. But it's a short week," Vrabel said postgame. "So whether they can make it back or not, I don't know. They don't finish the game. We'll have to see. But I don't know any other thing other than that. And we'll just have to figure out who we have available and find 48 to put out there. So it's just hard to say, but it's a short week. And if you don't finish the game, that's a quick turnaround."

The Patriots got a solid efforts from the fill-in offensive line. Doubs is the leading receiver by catches, though. He may be significantly harder to replace as Drake Maye's favorite target this season by volume.

Bears Saw Key Players Return From Injury in Week 6

Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) walks off the field after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago got key contributors back from injury against Atlanta.

Quarterback Caleb Williams was the most important returning star, and he delivered a masterclass performance. Williams completed 30-of-36 passes for 305 yards and one score in his first game in a month.

Nickel Kyler Gordon also made his return. Gordon had not played a game since the NFC Divisional Round in January, but it was hard to tell. He had three sacks, four tackles total, and two forced fumbles against the Falcons.

Last but not least, left tackle Ozzy Trapilo made his long-awaited return, playing mostly special teams snaps but rotating in behind fill-in starter Theo Benedet on the blindside.

The Bears probably won't get running back Kyle Monangai back, but they'll still be in good shape heading into "TNF," all things considered.

Bears Still Banged Up on the Defensive Side of the Ball

Let's not pretend that New England will be the only team dealing with significant wounds and key absences.

The Patriots' offensive line will be facing a Chicago defensive front that's lacking key difference-makers like linebacker T.J. Edwards, and edge rushers Dayo Odeyingbo and Montez Sweat.

Edwards and Odeyingbo are injured, while Sweat is serving the second game of a two-game suspension over PED use on Thursday Night Football.

All in all, the Bears' issues aren't as fresh as New England's, and there's enough good injury news to leave those issues on the backburner.

Still, Chicago isn't anywhere close to 100% and won't be for a while.